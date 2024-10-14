ATHENS — What’s wrong with the Georgia Bulldogs?

A 5-1 record — the one loss coming on the road to a then-No. 4 ranked and undefeated Alabama — wouldn’t seem to suggest things are too off-track.

The fact UGA is only a 3-point underdog at No. 1 Texas in Saturday’s night’s showdown in Austin indicates these Bulldogs are as good as any team this season.

But Georgia doesn’t look as good as it has it the past, as Coach Kirby Smart has indicated how things are no longer the same amid this transfer-heavy college football culture.

Smart has said his challenge is to “coach up the bottom of the roster,” with quality, experienced back-ups having fled for starting positions and NIL dollars in other programs.

So this version of Georgia football has not measured up to the incredibly high standards of the UGA teams before them.

Fact is, Smart is a victim of his own success — the only back-to-back championship coach of a multi-team CFP era featuring more parity than ever before.

It came to a point where Smart was overlooked for national coach of the year honors because, voters said, he was “supposed” to win games.

Smart says such “pressure is a privilege,” and there’s something to be said for the national respect Georgia has garnered as a program that can be counted on to compete at the highest level.

But this 2024 breed of UGA Bulldogs have not shown the same consistency as past litters, no longer executing at an elite level regardless of opponent, juncture of game or score.

The Bulldogs dominated one half of their games with Clemson and Alabama, but also, were outplayed by Kentucky and Mississippi State for one half of those games this season.

Here’s a look at five major areas Georgia football must improve — very subjective — to become more consistent, to win a championship.

Carson Beck leadership

Beck has proven a great talent with the skill to make all the throws and process coverages and open receivers quickly.

But Beck is prone to poor body language during the games, his gestures indicative of a player questioning teammates.

Georgia needs a more charismatic version of Beck, one that can encourage teammates, set a positive tone and bring the best out of those around him.

D.O.A. Mentality

Georgia hired Travaris Robinson from Alabama and there was a thought the Will Muschamp protege would bring the same sort of fierce mentality — “Dead on Arrival” — that the Tide defense played with last season.

To be fair to Robinson, Glenn Schumann is the primary play caller on defense and has established his own tone.

One wonders if Muschamp having less involvement this season has played a role in the defense’s inconsistency.

But one doesn’t wonder if this Georgia defense needs to play with more aggression, as Smart has pointed out.

A Bulldogs’ one intimidating and fearsome has lost its edge, and it will be up to the coaches to find it again, quickly.

Power football

Game plans and game circumstances dictate the run/pass ratio, but the Bulldogs appear to lack the ability to assert a power football mentality — even when the situation calls for it.

Georgia, once known as “RBU,” ranks 92nd in the nation — and 13th among the 16 SEC teams — with only 134 yards per game on the ground.

The Bulldogs’ offensive line is missing its best lineman, Tate Ratledge, and starting center Jared Wilson has been less than 100 percent.

But with the talent and premium coaching UGA features, and talented backs like Trevor Etienne, Nate Frazier and Cash Jones, this is an area that could, and should, improve.

Pivotal second-year players

Defensive players Raylen Wilson, Joenel Aguero, Samuel M’Pemba and Damon Wilson were the four highest-rated players Georgia signed in the No. 2-rated recruiting class, per ESPN, but none have risen to the All-SEC level past recruits like Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean did in their second seasons.

The highest-rated UGA offensive signees in the 2023 class, per ESPN, were offensive tackles Monroe Freeling and Bo Hughley, followed by receiver Tyler Williams, Anthony Evans and tight end Pearce Spurlin. None of those players are dominating, and Williams and Spurlin are no longer on the team.

Past season results and NFL drafts have proven Smart and his staff the best at identifying and developing talent, but it’s fair to wonder if the transfer portal has caught up with UGA as much as it has other programs.

Open up positions

It’s something else when the head coach has the most noteworthy contact in a football game— even if inadvertently after a play spilled onto the sideline and an opposing player crossed his path.

“We have to find some guys who are willing to compete and fight,” said Smart, who was addressing defensive back play but might as well have been talking about his defense.

There are anchor players, older leaders such as Nazir Stackhouse, Jalon Walker and Smael Mondon, but injuries and inconsistencies should be cause for competition.

Georgia has competition every day in practice, of course, but with glaring inconsistency five games into the season, there must be a willingness to try new personnel on Saturdays — regardless of potential NIL or Transfer Portal consequences.