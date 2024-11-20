ATHENS — The CFP Selection Committee added more ingredients into the college football mix, but the cake is not baked quite yet.

Gary Stokan, president and CEO of the Peach Bowl, said there’s still time for Georgia to rise in the rankings provided the Bulldogs don’t get burned by UMass or Georgia Tech.

“There’s still a lot of games, and everyone says they should beat this team, or beat that team,” Stokan said. “I can guarantee you, everyone that’s supposed to win is not going to win the next two weeks.”

That would be a good thing for Georgia, which will need some help to move into the top eight of the rankings, which would enable the Bulldogs to host a first-round game (Dec. 20/21) in Athens.

Georgia was ranked No. 10 in the third set of CFP rankings, released on Tuesday night, leading to a No. 11 seed that would see the Bulldogs traveling to play No. 4-ranked and No. 6-seeded Penn State in a first-round game (Dec. 20/21).

Beyond opening the CFP on the road, that current scenario isn’t terrible for Georgia, as the winner of that game would play projected ACC champ Miami in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl if the season were to end today.

Only the top four teams get first-round byes, and they will consist of the four highest-ranked conference championship teams.

Georgia, which finished the league portion of its schedule 6-2, has a remote chance of playing in the SEC title game and earning that first-round bye on account of tiebreakers which would bring its head-to-head losses with fellow 2-loss teams Ole Miss and Alabama into play.

But anything can happen, and as Stokan notes, college football has proven unpredictable before.

“Right now we’re seeing a snapshot in time from the CFP Committee, but not the whole picture,” Stokan said. “There’s still two or three games left to play, and then they’ll take everyone’s body of work, and look through it.

“Georgia has three wins over Top 20 teams right now, and Clemson still has to play South Carolina, who is ranked No. 18,” Stokan said. “If Clemson wins, that helps Georgia’s resume, so this is when you become the biggest fans of teams that you beat.”

The Bulldogs opened the season with a 34-3 win over the Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, capturing a game that has helped UGA earn the No. 1 schedule strength in the country.

But more importantly to Georgia, which is a 42-point favorite over UMass on Saturday, is beating Georgia Tech — and the more impressive, the better.

“The Georgia Tech-Georgia game is a huge game for the committee to watch,” Stokan said. “The committee is saying ‘Georgia Tech beat Miami, and now does Georgia look against Georgia Tech.”

Indeed, the Hurricanes are 9-1 and ranked No. 8, two spots ahead of the Bulldogs.

Georgia’s wins are over teams currently ranked No. 3 (Texas), No. 11 (Tennessee) and No. 17 (Clemson), so how those teams fare matter.

So, too, does the Ole Miss at Florida game (noon, ABC) as the Rebels are a two-loss team ranked ahead of Georgia.

A Gators’ win would do two things: Hand Ole Miss a third loss, and drop them below Georgia, and enhance the value of the Bulldogs win over the Gators.

Here’s a look at the remaining games of the teams ranked ahead of and near Georgia in the current College Football Playoff rankings (X indicates possible game):

1. Oregon (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten)

• Vs. Washington, Time TBD Nov. 30

• Big Ten Championship Game, 8 p.m. Dec. 7

2. Ohio State

• Vs. Indiana, noon Saturday

• Vs. Michigan, noon Nov. 30

X Big Ten Championship Game, 8 p.m. Dec. 7

3. Texas

• Vs. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

• At Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 30

X SEC Championship Game, 4 p.m. Dec. 7

4. Penn State

• At Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

• Vs. Maryland, 3:30 p.m., Nov. 30

X Big Ten Championship Game, 8 p.m. Dec. 7

5. Indiana

• At Ohio State, noon Saturday

• Vs. Purdue, Time TBD, Nov. 30

X Big Ten Championship Game, 8 p.m. Dec. 7

6. Notre Dame

• Vs. Army, 7 p.m. Saturday

• At Southern Cal, Time TBD, Nov. 30

7. Alabama

• At Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

• Vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30

X SEC Championship Game, 4 p.m. Dec. 7

8. Miami, Fla.

• Vs. Wake Forest, noon Saturday

• At Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., Nov. 30

X ACC Championship Game 8 p.m., Dec. 7

9. Ole Miss

• At Florida, noon Saturday

• Vs. Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29

X SEC Championship Game, 4 p.m. Dec. 7

10. Georgia

• Vs. UMass, 12:45 p.m. Saturday

• Vs. Georgia Tech 7:30 p.m., Nov. 29

X SEC Championship Game, 4 p.m. Dec. 7

11. Tennessee

• Vs. UTEP, 1 p.m. Saturday

• At Vanderbilt, 12 p.m., Nov. 30

X SEC Championship Game, 4 p.m. Dec. 7

12. Boise State

• At Wyoming, 7 p.m. Saturday

• Vs. Oregon State, noon Nov. 29

X Mountain West Championship Game 8 p.m. Dec. 6

13. SMU

• At Virginia, noon Saturday

• Vs. Cal, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30

X ACC Championship Game 8 p.m., Dec. 7

14. BYU

• At Arizona State, 3:30 p.m., Saturday

• Vs. Houston, TBD, Nov. 30

X Big 12 Championship Game, noon Dec. 7

15. Texas A&M

• At Auburn, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

• Vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30

X SEC Championship Game, 4 p.m. Dec. 7

16. Colorado

• At Kansas, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Vs. Oklahoma State, noon Nov. 29

X X Big 12 Championship Game, noon Dec. 7