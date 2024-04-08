ATHENS — Georgia football is gaining momentum in spring drills, and at just the right time.

Coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs have just two practices remaining leading up to the annual G-Day Game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia will likely spend time this week “cleaning up” issues identified in the most recent scrimmage on Saturday.

Fans and followers tend to focus on the highlights, while Smart and his coaching staff will be drilling deep to get dialed in on the elements that need the most work.

Georgia players often refer to it as “getting back in the lab,” and to be sure there will be plenty of work to do with another batch of Bulldogs headed to the NFL via the draft later this month, April 25-27.

Here are the five storylines Smart will address this week and attempt to answer in the scrimmage:

Receiver reload

The departure of All-American Brock Bowers, fellow first-round talent Ladd McConkey and reliable pass catcher Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has left a most noticeable hole in the receiving ranks.

RBU transition

Georgia is also replacing its top two rushers — Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards — along with arguably the best center in the nation in Sedrick Van Pran and mammoth projected first-round right tackle Amarius Mims.

Secondary concerns

Defensively, three of five starters must be replaced in the secondary, with former CFP Defensive MVP Javon Bullard headed to the league along with potential first-round cornerback Kamari Lassiter and 2023 breakout defensive back Tykee Smith.

Train wreckers

Smart acknowledged the unavoidable Georgia defensive line drop-off after losing five first-round picks from the 2021 defense — including two that carried over to a 2022 unit that led the nation in run defense.

But the Bulldogs’ head coach has doubled down on the potential returning starters Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse bring, along with the potential emergence of younger players like Jordan Hall and Christen Miller.

The Car Guy

Beck made most of his national headlines by flashing his new $270,000-plus Lamborghini on social media, but locally everyone is hearing about his improved play and command of the offense.

The Bulldogs might indeed have the best quarterback in the nation, and their most talented since No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford wore the red and black.

Beck’s greatest challenge is to become a more assertive leader and develop chemistry with the three incoming transfer receivers.

