ATHENS — A pair of tickets for the Georgia-Alabama game on Sept. 27 cost less now than they did in mid-May, per an analysis of the StubHub.com secondary ticket pricing.

The lowest-priced pair of tickets for sale on the website on Monday was $516 in the upper deck — nearly $100 less than the tickets cost in mid-May.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 coming off a 44-41 overtime win at Tennessee and ranked No. 5 while the Crimson Tide is 2-1 after defeating Wisconsin 38-14 and moved up five spots in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 14.

High ticket prices are nothing new for college football and the popular UGA program, which was the most-watched in the country with an average television audience of 8.6 million viewers, per the Nielsen ratings.

A Sportscasting.com study released in August showed that Georgia had the highest average get-in ticket price in the SEC, averaging $277.38, prior to the start of the season.

The Bulldogs have a marquee home schedule this season and are riding a string of eight-straight Top 10 finishes — with three SEC titles and two national championships mixed in.

Georgia’s base ticket price has not changed since last year — the first ticket increase since 2017 — but secondary prices increase as fans sell their tickets online.

The Crimson Tide hasn’t played between the hedges in Athens since 2015, one year before Kirby Smart took over the program as head coach.

Here’s a look at the lowest-priced tickets (each, in a pair) for the remaining games on the Georgia schedule:

(Current pricing as of 9-15-25 in bold, with prices from earlier in the year underneath)

Sept. 15: Alabama at Georgia, $516, Sept. 27

May 17: Alabama at Georgia $614, Sept. 27

Sept. 15: Kentucky at Georgia $169, Oct. 4

May 17: Kentucky at Georgia $201, Oct. 4

Sept. 15: Georgia at Auburn $277, Oct. 11

May 17: Georgia at Auburn $303, Oct. 11

Sept. 15: Ole Miss at Georgia $246, Oct. 18

May 17: Ole Miss at Georgia $309, Oct. 18

Sept. 15: Georgia vs. Florida $173, Nov. 1

May 17: Georgia vs. Florida $183, Nov. 1

Sept. 15: Georgia at Mississippi State $72, Nov. 8

May 17: Georgia at Mississippi State $70, Nov. 8

Sept. 15: Texas at Georgia $511, Nov. 15

May 17: Texas at Georgia $644, Nov. 15

Sept. 15: Charlotte at Georgia, $77, Nov. 22

May 17: Charlotte at Georgia, $93, Nov. 22

Sept. 15: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech $174, Nov. 29

May 17: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech $172, Nov. 29

Sept. 15: SEC Championship Game, TBD, $347, Dec. 6

May 17: SEC Championship Game, TBD, $437, Dec. 6