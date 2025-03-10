ATHENS — Basketball March Madness, Spring Football, Baseball…

Somewhere, fourth-year UGA athletic director Josh Brooks is smiling, his Georgia athletics program rolling with front-line sports on the upswing.

Has there been a more promising anticipation for collegiate sports this time of year at the University of Georgia?

It starts with Kirby Smart and football, of course, because this is Georgia and the gridiron represents the engine for the sports revenue train.

How many college football programs can say they are currently led by the greatest coach in their football history?

Smart was at Foley Field on Sunday, taking in the No. 5-ranked Georgia baseball team, led by Wes Johnson, a coach his players refer to as The Wizard.”

Smart had a decidedly determined look on his face during his Dugout Club conversation, surely aware of the work to be done this offseason with an appreciable reload on his hands.

The elephant in the room: could Georgia’s quarterback for this upcoming season be going through spring drills somewhere else this week?

More on that later ….

But come Tuesday, Smart will enter his 10th season at helm, the unquestioned King of college football with his two national titles and shiny new SEC Championship Game trophy.

Then comes Wednesday, when Mike White will lead an NCAA-bound Georgia basketball team into the late game at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville against Oklahoma.

The Bulldogs with the No. 30 “NET” computer ranking have a strong enough resume not to worry about needing a win or two in Nashville Wednesday night.

White has earned his praise, bringing his team back from a 2-9 stretch to close the season with an SEC-best four-game win streak, budding NBA first-round pick Asa Newell at the heart of the charge.

The basketball Bulldogs will be looking to bounce Oklahoma for the second time this season in their 9:40 p.m. (approximate) game on Wednesday and advance to play blue blood Kentucky — another team they beat earlier this season — on Thursday.

Smart will likely be in conversation that night with NFL executives and head coaches who took in Georgia’s Pro Day at Georgia’s premium indoor football facility on Wednesday. All 32 NFL teams are typically represented in some form or fashion to observe the latest crop of UGA prospects headed to the pro ranks.

Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks all have first-round grades, while Tate Ratledge, Jared Wilson and Trevor Etienne will look to optimize their potential second-day NFL draft stock.

Fast forward to Friday, and Johnson’s freshly-stocked baseball team will play host to Kentucky in the first game of a three game series.

The Wildcats were a College World Series team last season — from which UGA swiped new team captain Nolan McCarthy — and will provide Georgia the opportunity to learn just how legit their 18-1 record — and 15-game win streak — really is.

Back on the football field for more spring practice into the weekend, Smart will have established a pecking order at quarterback, with Georgia High School football record holder Gunner Stockton looking to hold off second-year gunslinger Ryan Puglisi.

Incoming transfer receivers Noah Thomas (Texas A&M) and Zachariah Branch (USC) will be catching passes and sprinting from one drill to the next, looking to keep pace with returning wideout Dillon Bell.

No doubt, Georgia fans will have reason to be checking their phones, clicking the DawgNation App and turning into the DawgNation Daily video podcast to keep up.

March Madness, indeed.