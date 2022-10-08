Dawgnation Logo
100822 ATHENS: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts while running back Kenny McIntosh gets in the endzone past Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead during the second quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Athens. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Georgia bullies Auburn 42-10, offense hits stride with ground game

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett’s arm wasn’t doing much damage through the first three quarters on Saturday, so the sixth-year senior trusted his legs to get the Georgia offense going.

Bennett broke off a career-long 64-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter as Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC) built a 28-3 lead on Auburn (3-3, 1-2) en route to the 42-10 win at Sanford Stadium.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs gained 292 of their 500 yards on the ground, Bennett finishing 22-of-32 passing for 208 yards.

Branson Robinson finished as Georgia’s leading rusher with 98 yards and a TD on 12 carries, while Daijun Edwards had 12 carries for 83 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Starter and team captain Kenny McIntosh had 8 carries for 37 yards and a score, and Kendall Milton had 2 carries for 13 yards before leaving the game in the first half with a groin injury.

Auburn scored its only touchdown on a 62-yard catch and run with 9:51 left when Jarquez Hunter shook loose of three would-be tacklers and scored.

Georgia defensive backs Dan Jackson, Daylen Everette and Tykee Smith converged on the Tigers’ shifty back but could not get him on the ground.

Auburn’s first points of the game came compliments of a Georgia turnover.

Bennett was hit from behind while searching out a receiver and fumbled at the Georgia 19, setting up a 29-yard field goal that cut the lead to 14-3 at the 11:51 mark of the third quarter.

It’s the third turnover in the past three games for Bennett, who hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass dating back to the 48-6 win over South Carolina.

The Bulldogs answered Auburn’s opening points on their ensuing possession, driving 80 yards on 11 plays to take a 21-3 lead when Edwards scored on a 2-yard run.

Georgia had held a 14-0 halftime lead on the strength of special teams play and the home-field advantage.

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford, making his first career road start, was plagued by five motion penalties in the first half that served to extend down-and-distance and disrupt any sort of offensive rhythm.

Ashford finished 13-of-38 passing for 165 yards and a touchdown, also rushing for 52 yards on nine attempts.

Tigers’ coach Bryan Harsin, his team a 30-point underdog, set up Georgia’s first touchdown with a fruitless first-quarter fake punt.

Georgia senior Nolan Smith sniffed it out Harsin’s gamble, tackling John Shenker 4 yards short of the first down marker to give UGA a short field at the Auburn 36.

Seven plays later, McIntosh punched in a 1-yard TD run for 7-0 lead.

Ladd McConkey’s 38-yard punt return sparked the Bulldogs’ second scoring drive, setting UGA up at the Auburn 31.

Robinson burst 23 yards off tackle on the next play, and two handoffs later Edwards crossed the goal line from 1 yard out to make it 14-0.

Georgia returns to action at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday against Vanderbilt at Sanford Stadium.

