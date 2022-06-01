Mike White’s Georgia basketball future takes favorable bounce with Jailyn Ingram waiver

DESTIN — Mike White has settled in as Georgia’s new basketball coach with seven new signees and the return of veteran Jailyn Ingram via an approved NCAA waiver. It will be a new Bulldogs’ basketball team, for the most part, but by no means will it be a young one. Ingram’s ability to continue his career with a seventh-year of eligibility after suffering a torn ACL last December could prove most important to a program looking for a catalyst.

The 6-foot-7 Ingram, who transferred to UGA after a decorated career at Florida Atlantic, brings much more than an inside-out game, White explained. “In all the spring meetings I had with players, he was a guy that was pointed to as much as anyone in terms of his voice in the locker room and him being an extension of staff,” White said. “He’s older, experienced, a voice of reason with maturity.”

The Bulldogs also return explosive scorer Kario Oquendo (18.3 points per game in SEC play), who hit the transfer portal after his first fireside chat with White, only to change course and return to Athens. “I think he really likes Georgia — I’m not going to tell you it’s about me,” White said, asked what prompted Oquendo to return. “He feels like we’re going to get this thing done, and he likes the way he’s been received in Athens.”

White said his group of signees is filled with players that have won in some way, shape or form, and that is by design. “All of these guys have tasted it a little bit,” said White, one a winner in the SEC himself, leading Ole Miss to three straight NCAA tournaments (1997-99) and the first NCAA tourney win in the Rebels’ history. “I do feel overall we improved the level of athleticism, and we put together a pretty versatile group. Here’s a look at White’s Georgia basketball signees, via GeorgiaDogs,com Mike Mobley: Mardez McBride (North Texas), Fifth-year player McBride is a 6-2, guard from Augusta, Ga., who has played the last two seasons at North Texas. He was one of only two players to start all 60 games for the Mean Green during that span, helping UNT earn bids to the 2021 NCAA Tournament and the 2022 NIT. McBride averaged 11.3 points per game last season for North Texas, which finished 25-7 and reached the second round of the 2022 NIT. He was a major contributor in UNT’s 2021 postseason run that included the Mean Green’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win. After averaging 6.7 points and scoring in double figures in four of 28 regular-season outings, McBride contributed 11.3 points per game and posted five double-digit outputs in six postseason contests.

McBride also played two seasons of junior college basketball at USC Salkehatchie in 2019-20 and McCook (Nebraska) College in 2018-19. He was the Most Valuable Player of both the basketball and football teams as a senior at Butler High School and led the Bulldogs to back-to-back appearances in the Georgia Class AA state basketball tournament in 2017 and 2018. Terry Roberts* (Bradley), Senior Roberts is a 6-3 guard from North Amityville, N.Y. He played at Bradley last season, where he was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year and voted first-team All-MVC after averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Roberts was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Dec. 27 after averaging 24.5 points en route to capturing MVP honors at the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. Roberts also was tabbed MVC Newcomer of the Week four times. Roberts was teammates with current Bulldog Kario Oquendo at Florida SouthWestern State during the 2020-21 season, helping lead the Buccaneers to an 18-6. Roberts average team highs of 15.0 points, 5.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game and was named to the FCSAA all-state and all-tournament teams. He was named first-team all-conference in 2021 after receiving second team accolades in 2020. Roberts finished his career as the Buccaneers’ all-time leader in steals (122) and also ranks among the program’s top-10 leaders in points (No. 8 with 524) and assists (No. 3 with 214). Frank Anselem* (Syracuse), Junior Anselem, a 6-10 center from Lagos, Nigeria, has played for Syracuse during the past two seasons. Anselem logged action in 32 games during the 2021-22 season, including six starts. He averaged 2.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore, with season highs of nine points and 15 boards against Florida State second round of the ACC Tournament. Anselem’s playing time increased significantly late in the season. After averaging 9.7 minutes in the first 22 games, he logged 23.9 mpg in the last 10 outings.