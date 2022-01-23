Georgia football 2022 schedule: Way-too-early ranking of Bulldogs’ opponents

ATHENS — Georgia football’s most challenging 2022 regular-season game might be its opener, just like last season. No doubt, there will be an offseason of angst leading up to a countdown for the showdown with Pac-12 favorite Oregon on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will have more talent than first-year head coach Dan Lanning does with the Ducks, and the game will be played in nearby Atlanta.

Oregon, however, proved last year at Ohio State that its Nike-funded program can indeed prove all its quacked up to be on the national stage, beating the Buckeyes 35-28. The Ducks are Georgia’s highest-ranked regular-season opponent in ESPN’s Way-too-early Top 25, checking in at No. 12. RELATED: Of course, Stetson Bennett is coming back to Georgia, why wouldn’t he?

Still, Georgia will be the prohibitive favorite, even if there’s still some uncertainty as to who the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback will be, and between 12 and 15 players will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. RELATED: Georgia has record-setting NFL draft class on tap Smart also needs to replace five of the seven players from a dominant defensive front, and two key starters leaving out of the secondary.

Here’s a way-too-early look ranking Georgia’s 2022 schedule, which is tougher than it looks, but not so difficult that the Bulldogs shouldn’t be favored to repeat as SEC East Champions: WATCH: Likable Dan Lanning puts happy face on Oregon football 1. Oregon, Sept. 3 The Ducks lose Top 5 NFL pick Kayvon Thibodeau and leading rusher/receiver Travis Dye to USC, gain rising star head coach Dan Lanning and Auburn QB Bo Nix. Bulldogs will be on upset alert with ESPN GameDay in Atlanta. 2. At Kentucky, Nov. 19 The Wildcats are No. 21 in the way-too-early Top 25, but more notably, return QBN Will Levis and leading rusher Chris Rodriguez and get the Bulldogs in Lexington in mid-November (Brrrr!). This game could decide the SEC East. 3. At South Carolina, Sept. 17 The early-season timing and road location favors the Gamecocks, who have reloaded with former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. Shane Beamer’s team is No. 25 in ESPN’s way-too-early Top 25. 4. At Mississippi State, Nov. 12 Remember the last time the Maroon Bulldogs faced Kirby Smart’s Dawgs? That was then, this is now (well, Nov. 12), but the game will be played in Starkville, with plenty of cowbells. 5. Florida, Oct. 29