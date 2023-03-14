Carson Beck vs. Brock Vandagriff: Kirby Smart’s opening remarks on Georgia QB competition

ATHENS — The Georgia quarterback competition will feature Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff splitting reps with the first team as it moves to the practice field with the start of spring drills on Tuesday. “We think we have three really good quarterbacks,” Eighth-year Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said at the opening press conference of spring drills at Butt-Mehre Heritage Hall on Tuesday. “I do look forward to seeing Carson and Brock getting a lot of that action, they will both rep with the ones,” Smart said. “As far as how much, that will play itself out over the course of the spring.

“Gunner (Stockton) has come a long way, so I’m exited to see what those guys can do.” The Bulldogs will have 15 spring football practices culminating with the annual G-Day game on April 15 at Sanford Stadium. Smart said he does’t anticipate allowing his quarterbacks to see “live” action unless the need arises.

Beck is a fourth-year junior who has had more game experience than Vandagriff, who has barely played his first three seasons with the program. Smart contrasted the two on Tuesday, making it clear there’s much to be determined. “I think it’s hard to say who has the stronger arm; I think those two guys would argue about who has the stronger arm,” Smart said, asked to contrast Beck and Vandagriff. “I don’t honestly know who has the stronger arm just from what we’ve seen in the past. You’ve got to see those guys play in game action. I think they both have a good pocket presence.”

Beck, listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, was 26-of-35 passing for 310 yards and 4 touchdowns last season in the seven games he played. Vandagriff appeared in only three games and attempted two passes, both incomplete. Georgia lists Vandagriff at 6-3, 205, but Smart said he has worked to build his frame. “Brock is a really good athlete,” Smart said. “Brock had added about 14 or 15 pounds of muscle, he wanted to get back to 215 …. and Carson has lost a little weight from 220, so they are right at the same size. “I don’t think people give Carson enough credit for being a good athlete. He was a really good baseball player, he has great movement skills, (but) he’s not going to run as fast as Stetson (Bennett).” Bennett ran a 4.6-second time in the 40-yard dash — a number Vandagriff could likely match or beat.