Georgia football G-Day Game information: Ticket availability, parking information Dawg Walk time

ATHENS — Georgia fans attending G-Day can starting taking notes to plan their football afternoon on Saturday, April 15. The annual G-Day spring scrimmage kicks off at 4 p.m., but the Sanford Stadium gates will open at 1 p.m. just 15 minutes before the annual Georgia Football Alumni Game. The current Bulldogs’ players will begin the Dawg Walk at 2:45 p.m. at the Baxter Street extension with the walk going through the Tate Center plaza.

The G-Day Game starts at 4 p.m. and will also be televised by ESPN2. Georgia fans wanting to attend the game in person can purchase tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on April 5. The tickets cost $5 each and will be delivered electronically via mobile devices. UGA students can attend the game free of charge and may request tickets on April 3.

Fans will want to take note that only Gates 1, 2, 3, 4, 4A and 5 will be open because of the construction on the south side of the stadium. Seating will also be limited to the West, East and North stands only. The clear bag policy is in effect, and fans will be permitted to bring in one clear unopened bottle of water.

With the exceptions of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, and Stem Deck parking lots, parking is free and opens at 7 a.m. on the day of the game. There will also be a compliment shuttle running from the East Campus Parking Deck beginning at 12:30 p.m. The shuttle will run until two hours after the conclusion of the G-Day Game. G-Day Information Date: April 15, 2023 Time: 4 p.m. Television: ESPN2 Gates Open: 1 p.m.

Alumni Game: 1:15 pm. Dawg Walk: 2:45 p.m.; will begin at Baxter Street extension and proceed though the Tate Student Center Plaza Entry Gates: 1,2,3,4,4A, and 5 ONLY Kickoff: 4 p.m. Tickets: Mobile tickets for general public go on sale at 9 a.m., April 5 via www.georgiadogs.com Ticket prices: $5 for general public; free for UGA students (students can request beginning April 3)