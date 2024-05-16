ATHENS — Georgia football has become must-see TV under the direction of Kirby Smart, the nation’s preeminent coach.

So much so that three of the Bulldogs’ games this season rank among the Top 10 to watch, as identified by ESPN.

The question is, which game truly will live up to that billing?

Georgia opens the season with a noon game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that is ranked as the No. 8 game of the season — even though the Bulldogs are a 13 1/2-point favorite.

That seems like a lot until you remember the last time Georgia played a big-time non-conference season-opener in Atlanta.

Remember? Oregon does — 49-3, the Bulldogs rolled in Stetson Bennett’s second full year as a starter in a route that kicked off a 15-0 season.

Georgia-Clemson opened the 2021 season in Charlotte, and a 10-3 defensive struggle ensued.

Whether this game turns into a blowout, or goes the defensive way, it’s hard to imagine it becoming a Top 10 classic.

The Georgia-Texas game on Oct. 19 has been singled out as the one most likely to have the most impact on the College Football Playoffs.

Makes sense one way, doesn’t make sense in the other: If the Bulldogs and the Longhorns are the SEC’s best, as some project, won’t they meet again in the SEC Championship Game?

There’s the instant classic, from this point of view.

High-profile regular-season games like Georgia at Texas rarely live up to the billing, even as it appears the contest will feature two top Heisman Trophy candidates in quarterback Carson Beck and Quinn Ewers.

The Bulldogs opened as a 1.5-point road favorite, but the feeling here is Kirby Smart will be two steps ahead of Steve Sarkisian.

The number one most-anticipated game to watch is indeed in Tuscaloosa, where Georgia meets the Crimson Tide on Sept. 28 in a 7:30 p.m. night game.

The Bulldogs will be amped up for this one after losing to Alabama 27-24 in the 2023 SEC Championship Game.

The last time Georgia beat the Tide in Tuscaloosa was in 2007 by a 26-23 count in overtime with Matthew Stafford as quarterback.

It was Nick Saban’s first year as Alabama’s head coach, just like this will be Kalen DeBoer’s first year running the Tide program.

Carson Beck is the most talented Georgia quarterback since Stafford, so the expectation is there for a Bulldogs’ win, and that’s why UGA is already. 4.5-point favorite.

ESPN got the Alabama-Georgia game right, in terms of its appeal and the intense emotion the fanbases will be feeling.

The Georgia game that ESPN missed on its Top 10 games to watch list is when the Bulldogs’ travel to Lexington for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Sept. 14.

Did people already forget that former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff and former team captain and middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson will be at the center of that Wildcats’ team?

Smart will take great care to make sure his team isn’t looking past Kentucky — a bye week is followed by the trip to Alabama.

Georgia’s game in Lexington figures to be one of the most difficult road games of the season, and that includes the Nov. 9 trip to Ole Miss, which could be a battle of Top 10 teams.

Here’s a way-too-early ranking of the five most unpredictable games on the Georgia football schedule:

1. Georgia at Kentucky

2. Georgia at Alabama

3. Auburn at Georgia

4. Georgia at Texas

5. Tennessee at Georgia