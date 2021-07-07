SEC Network host calls out Dan Mullen for ‘shocking’ behavioral tendencies, picks Georgia over Florida

Mullen recently received a three-year contract extension through the 2026 season at $7.6 million per year, which makes him the third-highest paid coach in the SEC behind Alabama coach Nick Saban ($9.1 million) and LSU coach Ed Orgeron ($8.7 million). RELATED: Florida coach Dan Mullen hit with show-cause, Gators on probation Mullen’s raise comes amid the curious circumstances of Mullen getting hit with a show-cause and Florida serving out penalties for self-admitted recruiting improprieties, along with a three-game losing streak at the end of the 2020 season.

“I think it’s the nature of doing business in 2021,” Finebaum said. “Of all the athletic directors that I ….. would like to get some truth serum in, it would probably be (Florida AD) Scott Stricklin, because what does he really think? “Or is he just doing it because he has to do it? I don’t know the answer,” he said. “The show cause didn’t phase anyone.” Mullen’s show-cause prohibited him from off-campus recruiting last fall, along with a four-day off-campus ban this fall (extended due to COVID recruiting restrictions).

Stricklin issued a release praising the “tremendous job” Mullen has done in his three seasons as Florida’s coach, the Gators snapping Georgia’s streak of SEC East Division titles at three last season in the annual Jacksonville, Fla., meeting. Finebaum suggested the Mullen and Florida also scored points in the court of public opinion for only losing to Alabama by a 52-46 count, despite never leading and trailing by a 35-17 count at the half. “The new narrative, as you know, I heard it the other night on our show, (Florida) almost beat Alabama in the SEC Championship Game,” Finebaum said. “Narratives get created, and that’s great, they were down by 17 (18), they came back. “The final score does matter if you are creating a narrative. I was surprised, I thought the end of the season for Mullen was about as embarrassing as I’ve seen in a long time. The Gators’ season-ending three-game losing streak began with a 37-34 overtime loss at home to unranked LSU, and included the loss to Alabama and then a season-ending 55-20 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. Florida was missing first-round NFL draft targets Kyle Pitts and Kadarious Toney, among others, who had opted out.

Finebaum said there were other red flags with Mullen last season — off the field — but he believes the Gators can win 10 games this season with losses to Georgia and Alabama. RELATED: Weird moments pile up for Dan Mullen “I thought if you picked out some of his behavioral tendencies during the season, it was shocking, it really was.,” Finebaum said, perhaps referring to Mullen returning to the field at halftime of a Gators’ win over Missouri in a game that featured a massive brawl. RELATED: Dan Mullen’s behavior during Missouri win questioned “I think this year could be good for them, but I don’t think they are going to come close to beating Alabama or Georgia,” Finebaum said. “They may go 10-2 and have another great year. “But ultimately if you’re at the University of Florida, you better compete for national championships. Embarrassing yourself against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl doesn’t exactly enhance your well-being.”