Georgia 2022 NFL Draft Love/Hate: From No. 1 pick Travon Walker to hot-cold future of Bulldogs’ backs

ATHENS — The 2022 NFL Draft featured a bit of this and that and everything in between for Georgia Bulldogs football fans. UGA set a new NFL Draft record with 15 picks, the most since the league went to a seven-round format in 1994. RELATED: It’s official Kirby Smart ‘King’ of producing NFL draft talent in college football

Georgia’s “No-Name” Defense sealed its place in history by becoming the first to produce five first-round NFL picks. There were some UGA players some critics felt got drafted to high (Travon Walker), and other Bulldogs that appeared to be drafted too low (Nakobe Dean, Jamaree Salyer). But as many of these same Georgia football players proved after arriving in Athens, it’s not about where you start, so much as where you finish.

In that respect, it was overall a great draft for all 15 of the players selected, all of whom will be eager to make a splash in their new hometowns. Of course, it wouldn’t be football without some added opinions and fresh takes. With that, the Georgia 2022 NFL Draft Love/Hate list: Love

Travon Walker No. 1: Remarkable achievement for Walker and Coach Kirby Smart, validating the Georgia football program and the merit of players buying in and playing their role. Even better for Walker, his mother doesn’t like to fly, and Jacksonville is very doable 4 1/2-hour drive. Hate Madden Football Video Ratings: No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson received a “90″ speed rating in the Madden video game while Travon Walker got an 85 speed ranking The 6-5, 272 Walker ran a 4.51 40 while Hutchinson (6-7, 260) ran a 4.74 time in the 40 at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Love Zamir White to the Las Vegas Raiders: White hit the jackpot landing in Las Vegas, where the Raiders declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Josh Jacobs. Beyond the pathway to playing time, it’s healthy for the Raiders to pick a high character player like White, in light of the high-profile players who have had off-field issues, and the obvious temptations and distractions in this city. Hate

James Cook to Buffalo Bills: The South Florida product was probably in tears at the thought of playing in that cold Buffalo climate. It’s a well-run Super Bowl contender, but this fit appears uncertain. Cook will approach the assignment like a pro and find some degree of success, but one shivers at the thought of this sharp-cutting speed back running in snow. Love Nakobe Dean to Philadelphia: Dean will be an immediate hit with this blue-collar football fanbase, and the fact he’s reunited with Jordan Davis bodes well for the Eagles. Hate Nakobe Dean draft slide: Football players know by now life isn’t fair, but Dean proved enough to be selected in first two rounds. The real money comes with the second contract, but still …. RELATED: Nakobe Dean ready to fly high with Eagles after 2022 NFL Draft snub Love George Pickens to the Steelers: Second-best scenario for George because Mike Tomlin knows how to grow young players. Pittsburgh is an incredible football town that will support Pickens, which he will need. Hate