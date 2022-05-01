Georgia 2022 NFL Draft Love/Hate: From No. 1 pick Travon Walker to hot-cold future of Bulldogs’ backs
ATHENS — The 2022 NFL Draft featured a bit of this and that and everything in between for Georgia Bulldogs football fans.
UGA set a new NFL Draft record with 15 picks, the most since the league went to a seven-round format in 1994.
Georgia’s “No-Name” Defense sealed its place in history by becoming the first to produce five first-round NFL picks.
There were some UGA players some critics felt got drafted to high (Travon Walker), and other Bulldogs that appeared to be drafted too low (Nakobe Dean, Jamaree Salyer).
But as many of these same Georgia football players proved after arriving in Athens, it’s not about where you start, so much as where you finish.
In that respect, it was overall a great draft for all 15 of the players selected, all of whom will be eager to make a splash in their new hometowns.
Of course, it wouldn’t be football without some added opinions and fresh takes.
With that, the Georgia 2022 NFL Draft Love/Hate list:
Love
Travon Walker No. 1: Remarkable achievement for Walker and Coach Kirby Smart, validating the Georgia football program and the merit of players buying in and playing their role.
Even better for Walker, his mother doesn’t like to fly, and Jacksonville is very doable 4 1/2-hour drive.
Hate
Madden Football Video Ratings: No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson received a “90″ speed rating in the Madden video game while Travon Walker got an 85 speed ranking
The 6-5, 272 Walker ran a 4.51 40 while Hutchinson (6-7, 260) ran a 4.74 time in the 40 at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Love
Zamir White to the Las Vegas Raiders: White hit the jackpot landing in Las Vegas, where the Raiders declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Josh Jacobs.
Beyond the pathway to playing time, it’s healthy for the Raiders to pick a high character player like White, in light of the high-profile players who have had off-field issues, and the obvious temptations and distractions in this city.
Hate
James Cook to Buffalo Bills: The South Florida product was probably in tears at the thought of playing in that cold Buffalo climate. It’s a well-run Super Bowl contender, but this fit appears uncertain.
Cook will approach the assignment like a pro and find some degree of success, but one shivers at the thought of this sharp-cutting speed back running in snow.
Love
Nakobe Dean to Philadelphia: Dean will be an immediate hit with this blue-collar football fanbase, and the fact he’s reunited with Jordan Davis bodes well for the Eagles.
Hate
Nakobe Dean draft slide: Football players know by now life isn’t fair, but Dean proved enough to be selected in first two rounds. The real money comes with the second contract, but still ….
Love
George Pickens to the Steelers: Second-best scenario for George because Mike Tomlin knows how to grow young players. Pittsburgh is an incredible football town that will support Pickens, which he will need.
Hate
George Pickens not to Packers: Another great football town, and a Hall of Fame QB that would have made Pickens an instant star. Instead, Pickens will be paired with mediocre — at best — quarterbacks. You just know Eric Stokes tried to talk his coaches into picking Pickens.
Love
Lewis Cine to Minnesota: If there’s a Bulldog fit for the North, it’s Cine, who spent years in Boston before finishing high school in Texas. The Vikings fans will love this hard-hitting intellectual, who is every bit a first-round NFL draft talent.
Hate
Jamaree Salyer in the sixth round: How in the world does this make sense, for Georgia’s unquestioned best and most versatile offensive lineman to slip to the sixth round, with a one-way ticket across the country to Los Angeles?
Kirby Smart said he was “fighting” for Salyer, who came to UGA the highest rated OG in more than 10 years. It’s scary to think about what might have happened if Smart didn’t apply his influence to help Salyer get picked up.
Love
Channing Tindall to Miami Dolphins: Those Teal and orange uniforms are made for blazing fast players like Tindall, who has a high ceiling of untapped talent and potential.
Hate
This one comes from left field, but, what if Jake Fromm had exhausted all of his eligibility with Georgia? That’s right, Fromm could have been the UGA quarterback through the 2021 season compliments of a Covid year.
The Bulldogs might be talking about back-to-back national championships, for one, but Fromm surely would have ended up higher than the fifth-round (No. 167 overall) pick he was for the Buffalo Bills two years ago.
Quick Hits
Quay Walker: The NFL loves their numbers, and the 6-4, 241-pound Walker is built exactly how the league would draw up a conventional inside linebacker, and he blew up the NFL combine with a 4.52-second 40-yard dash (the same as Nick Chubb and Deandre Baker ran at their respective combines).
Jordan Davis: The 6-6, 341-pound Davis is already making a splash with his big personality and has his own Subway “standout” sub named after him. Prediction: This is just the beginning for the future first-ballot College Football Hall of Famer. Oh, and that suit Davis wore with the red stripe? Smash hit, left a mark, and had Red Stripe beer reaching out to him.
Justin Shaffer: Raise your hand if you predicted Shaffer would be drafted ahead of Jamaree Salyer and break what had been an 11-year drought of Atlanta not drafting a Georgia football player.
Jake Camarda: Speaking of droughts, Tampa Bay had gone 11 years without a Bulldogs before Camarda. Now, the all-time UGA punting leader will have to convince Tom Brady to keep enough air in the footballs for him to be effective punting and kicking off.
Derion Kendrick: Here’s a thought, Kendrick was dismissed from Clemson but was able to rehabilitate his football career and get drafted, while his former Tigers’ teammate and once can’t-miss star receiver Justyn Ross was not drafted.
John FiztPatrick: Georgia’s streak of having a tight end drafted extended to four years (Darnell Washington, Arik Gilbert and Brock Bowers will ensure it goes another three) when FitzPatrick came off the board to Atlanta. Did you know he played soccer with Arthur Blank’s grandson in his youth?
Portal Picks
Former Georgia players Jermaine Johnson (Florida State) and Cade Mays (Tennessee) both found their way into the 2022 NFL Draft.
Johnson, who left UGA after 2020 and was the ACC Defensive player of the Year for the Seminoles, was the No. 26 overall pick by the New York Jets.
Mays, who left the Bulldogs after the 2019 season to return to his hometown of Knoxville and play beside his little brother, was the 199th overall pick in the sixth round by the Carolina Panthers.