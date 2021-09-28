Georgia DC Dan Lanning shares hilarious text exchange with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman

ATHENS — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said he reached out to Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning this week, sending him a text message. “I texted Dan Lanning (Monday) night and I told him he doesn’t need to put any more blitzes in because he can’t run them all anyway,” Pittman said. “He sent me back 11, he drew it on a piece of paper and sent me back all 11 of them rushing. I said, ‘Hell, we’ve already seen that blitz.’ "

Fact is, few have better insight into the Bulldogs’ defense than Pittman, who once built mammoth offensive lines for UGA that pushed around the Georgia defensive front in practices. Pittman’s next challenge is to find a way for his No. 8-ranked Razorbacks (4-0) to find a way against the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (4-0) at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN). RELATED: Sam Pittman comments on Georgia football, fourth-and-half-inch every day

It’s a Georgia defense that leads the nation in total defense, scoring defense, pass efficiency defense and ranks seventh in run defense. Some have pointed out the Bulldogs have played only one offense ranked in the nation’s top 100 of total offense — UAB, 79th — but Pittman knows what he sees. “They have so much talent on the D-line, certainly, big and physical,” Pittman said. “It starts with (Jordan) Davis and (Jalen) Carter. Nolan Smith, (Travon) Walker. They’re very, very talented. They rotate guys as well, so they keep them fresh.