The most indispensable Georgia football players from title team, looking ahead to 2022
ATHENS — Every program has its key players, the catalysts for the sort of game-changing plays that lead to momentum swings.
A diving first-half catch from George Pickens, a blocked kick by Jalen Carter and a Pick 6 by Kelee Ringo are moments that will forever be remembered from Georgia’s 33-18 CFP Championship Game win over Alabama last month.
Of course, greatness also comes in the form of consistency, whether it was Brock Bowers amazing ability to get open on seemingly every play and break tackles after each catch, or Jordan Davis clogging the middle, to the extent teams had little to no production between the tackles.
Two of the more common — and accurate cliches: Great players make great plays, and big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games.
Georgia was certainly loaded with great players at almost every position, but who were the players they could not have done without because of great contribution level and/or no one else capable of filling their shoes on the team?
To that point, here’s a look at the most indispensable players from the CFP Championship Team and a way-too-early look at the 2022 team’s most indispensable players:
CFP Championship Team
1. Brock Bowers, the go-to-guy bailed UGA out of many situations
2. Nakobe Dean, play-making brain center of defense, ensured proper alignments, assignments
3. Jordan Davis, Emotional leader, space-eating run-stuffer demanded double teams
4. Jake Camarda, Routinely flipped field position, became incredibly automatic and reliable
5. James Cook, Valuable chess piece, game-breaker out of the backfield, stayed healthy, reliable
Way-too-early look ahead 2022 Team
1. Brock Bowers, a marked man, but he’ll still make great catches and score touchdowns
2. Jalen Carter, a man-eater on the defensive line who could be the first DT off the board in 2023 draft
3. Christopher Smith, the unquestioned leader in secondary and key veteran playmaker
4. Kenny McIntosh, the most versatile pass-catching back, important to Monken’s offense
5. Stetson Bennett, the only experienced starting QB, has big-game wins under his belt