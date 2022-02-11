The most indispensable Georgia football players from title team, looking ahead to 2022

ATHENS — Every program has its key players, the catalysts for the sort of game-changing plays that lead to momentum swings.

A diving first-half catch from George Pickens, a blocked kick by Jalen Carter and a Pick 6 by Kelee Ringo are moments that will forever be remembered from Georgia’s 33-18 CFP Championship Game win over Alabama last month.

Of course, greatness also comes in the form of consistency, whether it was Brock Bowers amazing ability to get open on seemingly every play and break tackles after each catch, or Jordan Davis clogging the middle, to the extent teams had little to no production between the tackles.