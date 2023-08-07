Buying or selling: All in on reloading Georgia football?

There’s an air of confidence in the Georgia football community entering the 2023 football season after seeing the program win back-to-back titles, understandably enough.

Coach Kirby Smart and his players preach the company line that the past has no bearing on the future, but most following the program are prone to give their Bulldogs the benefit of the doubt.

There are 13 of 22 position starters back, including the incomparable Brock Bowers, and that is plenty for Georgia to be ranked No. 1 when the preseason polls start coming out.

But there are still some big questions and shoes to fill: