clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

There’s an air of confidence in the Georgia football community entering the 2023 football season after seeing the program win back-to-back titles, understandably enough.

Coach Kirby Smart and his players preach the company line that the past has no bearing on the future, but most following the program are prone to give their Bulldogs the benefit of the doubt.

There are 13 of 22 position starters back, including the incomparable Brock Bowers, and that is plenty for Georgia to be ranked No. 1 when the preseason polls start coming out.

But there are still some big questions and shoes to fill:

The third-year sophomore linebacker at Georgia is one of the more freakish athletes on the Bulldogs’ roster, and that’s saying something. Now that Sorey is healthy and knows the defense, expect him to impact the game even after Smael Mondon returns from injury.

Selling: Pac-12 football

Yeah, me and everyone else after the 2023 season. All that remains after this season is Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State after other high-profile West Coast programs announced their defections to the Big Ten and Big 12.

ArticleArticle Latest On the Beat
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Buying or selling: All in on reloading Georgia football?
There’s an air of confidence in the Georgia football community entering the 2023 football season after seeing the program win back-to-back titles, understandably enough.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart puts his spin on Mike Bobo and the Georgia offensive …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows where the conversation is going, and he wants to make sure Georgia football fans get it right.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Javon ‘Buckeye Crunch’ Bullard brings passionate edge, short memory to …
ATHENS — Javon Bullard dialed up arguably the most impactful defensive play of Georgia’s 2022 championship season, but he’s not about to get hung up on the fame it brought …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart shares hilarious practice story, needled Brock Bowers on …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers is one of the hardest workers Kirby Smart has ever seen, but no one is above getting called out on the practice field microphone.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Warren Brinson setting tone for Georgia football fall camp: ‘Let’s keep …
ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Warren Brinson is fired up for the start of practice this fall having put the team’s two championship seasons behind him.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart shares involvement in offense, lesson from Todd Monken

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia defense working to find ‘unique ways’ to get the most out of …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: Nation’s No. 4 RB Nathaniel Frazier just committed to …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

ESPN pins Georgia’s national championship chances on 2 big offensive …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart puts his spin on Mike Bobo and the Georgia offensive …

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.