Georgia coach Kirby Smart extends contract of 3 assistant coaches

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart extended the contracts of co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, offensive line coach Matt Luke and defensive line coach Tray Scott.

Schumann and Scott have been extended through 2023, per an AJC.com report, while Luke’s contract runs through 2024. There were no raises for the three coaches announced in relation to their contact extensions.

Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning received a giant $475,000 raise earlier this offseason, his salary now at $1.7 million as he enters this third campaign leading the Bulldogs’ defense.