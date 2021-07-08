Matt Luke-Georgia football-DawgNation Cover 4
Matt Luke has an interesting task in 2021. His best unit for the first game will likely not be his best group by the end of the season. It depends on how fast some very talented young ‘Pups can come on. (UGAAA)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart extends contract of 3 assistant coaches

@mikegriffith32
ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart extended the contracts of co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, offensive line coach Matt Luke and defensive line coach Tray Scott.

Schumann and Scott have been extended through 2023, per an AJC.com report, while Luke’s contract runs through 2024. There were no raises for the three coaches announced in relation to their contact extensions.

Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning received a giant $475,000 raise earlier this offseason, his salary now at $1.7 million as he enters this third campaign leading the Bulldogs’ defense.