Clearing the air: Jeremy Pruitt shares insider take on Georgia-Florida, explains 2014 facilities outburst

ATHENS — Jeremy Pruitt spoke up about Georgia’s facilities when he was on staff with the Bulldogs, and on Monday night he explained why the school is at another disadvantage with its scheduling model. Pruitt, who is taking a year off from coaching after leaving the New York Giants, talked Monday about how Kirby Smart gives the Bulldogs a winning edge like few other programs. RELATED: Kirby Smart’s championship experience is Georgia’s winning edge

Pruitt, like Smart, has a uniquely qualified perspective to understand the Georgia program’s strengths and weaknesses having coached for the Bulldogs as well as rival programs. Pruitt, having worked inside the Bulldogs’ program, can explain why playing a designated home game 340 miles away in Jacksonville could be costing Georgia even more elite players. RELATED: Jacksonville estimates $35 million gain from keeping game in Florida

“I do know that just from a recruiting standpoint if I’m one of the top players in the country …. (Florida) is going to be a game that’s going to draw some of the best players in the country,” Pruitt said of the Georgia-Florida rivalry. “These prospects are going to choose the games and decide what game do I want to go see Georgia play? What game do I want to see Alabama, maybe Clemson, LSU, whoever?” This season is an example: The Bulldogs have only three SEC games in Athens: Auburn, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The other games in Athens — Samford, Kent State and Georgia Tech — aren’t likely to attract elite recruits, either. “That (Florida game) may be the only time that maybe if it’s a Georgia home game that they possibly could get one of the best players in the country on their campus to see what a game-day atmosphere is in Athens,” Pruitt said. “And let me tell you from experience, Athens is one of the premier places in the country when it comes to hosting a college football game. So you want the top players to experience that.” Smart reiterated last fall the Bulldogs sacrifice a lot by giving up what would be a marquee SEC home game at Sanford Stadium. Some Georgia fans and even local recruiting analysts have suggested Georgia is so good it doesn’t need to be on a level playing field with Alabama and Clemson to recruit. But Smart has pointed out for years that is flawed logic.

“We don’t look at things from the scope of, well we had the No. 3 or No. 2 or No. 6 or No. 10 recruiting class, that doesn’t matter,” Smart said. “How do we improve at recruiting? Getting opportunities to present, to put your best foot forward, to have people into your home. “We’re trying to figure out how to get better, and the best way to get better is to have opportunities to present in front of those kids.” There’s no interest in Georgia bringing recruits to the game in Jacksonville because there’s no time for the coaches or players to visit with them and those recruits aren’t going to drive 340 miles to visit the UGA campus or facilities that weekend. Some recruits who attend the game, may, however, drive 69 miles to Gainesville to the Florida campus. RELATED: Steve Spurrier says playing in Jacksonville an advantage for Gators Second-year UGA athletic director Josh Brooks said at the SEC Spring Meetings the school is considering extending the current contract, which runs through 2023.