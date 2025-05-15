ATHENS — Georgia football players will be in for a special sight when they play at Tennessee this season.

The Vols will welcome the Bulldogs with a “Checker Neyland” setting in Neyland Stadium, the fans color coordinating alternating sections in the school colors of Orange and White.

Coach Kirby Smart has seen the Checker Neyland look before, and Georgia didn’t take too kindly to it in 2017, beating Tennessee 41-0.

Smart won’t take note of that so much as he figures to be eager to get an in-person glimpse of the Vols’ projected new starting quarterback, Joey Aguilar, who transferred to the Knoxville school from UCLA.

Nico Iamaleava, the only SEC quarterback to lead his team to the College Football Playoff last year, took first-team reps throughout spring at Tennessee before the parties failed to reach a contract agreement, leading Iamaleava to transfer to UCLA.

The Iamaleava transfer looks to be a bit of a break for Georgia, which opens its SEC schedule against Tennessee on Sept. 13.

But, like the Vols, the Bulldogs don’t have a true returning starting quarterback, either, after Carson Beck transferred to Miami, Fla., leaving fourth-year junior Gunner Stockton as the projected starter.

The Georgia-Tennessee game figures to have plenty of build-up, with one Tennessee website referring to the Bulldogs as the Vols’ “hated SEC rival.”

Tennessee has had recruiting success in the state of Georgia, winning its most recent national title in 1998 with the help of former Peach State High School stars Cosey Coleman, Jamal Lewis, Fred White, Deon Grant and Steve Johnson, among others on the roster.

The schools have had a contested rivalry, with UGA holding a 29-23-2 all-time edge on the strength of the Bulldogs’ current eight-game win streak in the series.

The Vols once won nine in a row in the series between 1989 and 1999 before then first-year coach Mark Richt led the Bulldogs to a 21-10 win between the hedges in 2000.

Butch Jones was the most recent Tennessee coach to beat Georgia, 34-31 in 2016, when former Georgia high school quarterback Josh Dobbs connected on a 43-yard Hail Mary to Jauan Jennings on the final play of the game Smart’s first season at the helm.

Current coach Josh Heupel is 0-4 against Georgia to this point of his tenure, losing each game to Smart by two touchdowns or more.

Heupel, however, is 3-1 in games where Tennessee’s raucous 101,915-capacity Neyland Stadium has seen the stadium coordinated with the Checker Neyland design, and the Vols are no doubt hoping to get a positive vibe off of that.

Kirby Smart vs. Tennessee

(head coach)

2024: W, 31-17 (Athens)

2023: W, 38-10 (Knoxville)

2022: W, 27-13 (Athens)

2021: W, 41-17 (Knoxville)

2020: W, 44-21 (Athens)

2019: W, 43-14 (Knoxville)

2018: W, 38-13 (Athens)

2017: W, 41-0 (Knoxville)

2016: L, 31-34 (Athens)

(as a player)

1998: L, 3-22 (Athens)

1997: L, 13-38 (Knoxville)

1996: L, 17-29 (Athens)

1995: L, 27-30 (Knoxville)