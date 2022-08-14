Georgia injury update: How early injuries could factor into another championship run

ATHENS — Right about the time Georgia football was getting comfortable with the notion of having a championship starting lineup, another key question has popped up. Do the Bulldogs have championship depth? Kirby Smart detailed a number of key players who missed the first Georgia scrimmage on Saturday, some that turned heads more than others:

• OG Tate Ratledge (turf foe) • RB Kendall Milton (hamstring) • OT Earnest Greene (hamstring)

• WR De’Nylon Morrissette (hyperextended knee) • WR Arian Smith (ankle) Smart noted that projected starting inside linebacker Trezman Marshall is playing with a calf strain, while former All-American safety Tykee Smith continues to play in a knee brace.

Smith’s injury seems to be the most serious, as it required surgery and he’s out indefinitely. “We just don’t have the depth at receiver,” Smart lamented. “We need to get De’Nylon (Morrissette) back, and we need to get Dillon Bell rolling to get where we need to get at wide out.” Indeed, one of the more notable transfers was when perimeter threat Jermaine Burton transferred to Alabama after last season, putting a dent in that perimeter receiving depth Smart was referring to. Former UGA defensive backs Latavious Brini (Arkansas), Ameer Speed (Michigan State) and (Jalen Kimber) were other players who transferred out. Georgia added a deep and talented class of defensive back recruits, but Smart pointed out it has made the secondary young, too. “I think your freshmen are your backups because you don’t have the depth,” Smart said. “It really shouldn’t be where they are your 2s, but most of our guys are 2s and in (some) cases 1s.”

It’s a common refrain that “every team has injuries,” and while that is true, not every team is as well-equipped to deal with them. Consider, Georgia lost a record-15 players in the 2022 NFL Draft — not including Anderson, who likely would have been a sixth UGA defensive player selected in the record-breaking first round. To boot, new transfer rules have paved the way for quality backups to move on, and the Bulldogs lost four former starters among the 13 players who excited via the transfer portal. Suddenly, Georgia has gone from being one of the more experienced teams in the nation to among the younger ones. “If you count,” Smart said Saturday, “Forty to 35 percent of our team are freshmen.” Smart pointed out Georgia needs to have quality depth at running back.