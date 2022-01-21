Georgia football: Jalen Carter leads Top 5 most valuable returning players on offense, defense

ATHENS — Georgia football’s landmark achievements will soon shift from the Bulldogs’ 33-18 CFP Championship win over Alabama to a program-record crop of NFL draft picks. Georgia could match or exceed the record-14 picks that 2019 CFP champ LSU set in the 2020 NFL Draft in his upcoming 2022 Class, and will certainly beat the program record of nine picks set last season. But taking an early peek ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft class, Georgia could have a Top 5 pick in the form of defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who the ESPN paysite recently rated the top NFL talent on next season’s UGA team.

Carter has made several impactful plays two years in the program, the most recent of which was a blocked field goal attempt that swung the momentum in the win over Alabama. It was Carter who leaped high to block a 48-yard field goal with 3:18 left in the third quarter and Georgia trailing the Tide 9-6. On the very next play, James Cook burst 67 yards up the middle to jump start a struggling Bulldogs’ offense and set up UGA’s first touchdown of the night. It was Carter’s second blocked kick of the season, and beyond that, the athletic 6-foot-3, 310-pounder from Apopka, Fla., led the Georgia interior defensive linemen with 8.5 tackles-for-loss and had 3 sacks to Devone Wyatt’s 2.5 and Jordan Davis’ 2.

Carter’s 30 QB Hurries were second on the team only to Travon Walker’s 32, an amazing number considering the double teams he often fended off. It’s not unreasonable to think that if Georgia has another run atop the collegiate football rankings that Carter might follow Davis as an Outland Trophy winner, and certainly a Nagurski finalist if not an outright winner. Here’s a way-too-early look at the Bulldogs Top 5 returning players on offense and defense:

(note: some players not included have yet to announce their intent to return) DEFENSE 1. DT Jalen Carter A sure-fire preseason All-American and likely Top 10 NFL draft pick. Carter’s No. 88 jersey should be among the best sellers next season. 2. OLB Nolan Smith Smith’s decision to return gives Georgia an elite pass rusher who could record double-digit sacks and work his way into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. 3. FS Christopher Smith

With interceptions in the two biggest games of the year, and the gutsy effort to play through a knee injury late in the season, Smith has team captain written all over him. 4. ILB Jamon Dumas-Johnson The next in line after Roquan Smith, Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean, Dumas-Johnson produced each time he was put on the field and will be a key piece. 5. OLB Robert Beal Led the team in sacks after assuming Adam Anderson’s position, Beal looks to make most of Super Senior season. OFFENSE 1. TE Brock Bowers