Kenny McIntosh ready to restore Georgia ‘RBU’ after earning lead role in backfield

ATHENS —Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh has waited his turn, and Dell McGee suggested that his patience is about to pay off. McIntosh enters fall drills as the No. 1 tailback with juniors Kendall Milton 1B and Daijun Edwards 1C in McGee’s running backs-by-committee approach. “He can do everything,” McGee said on Thursday, asked about McIntosh’s ceiling after being overshadowed by Zamir White and James Cook the past two seasons.

“He can run inside tackles, he can run outside tackles, he’s really good on the perimeter,” McGee said. “He has really, really good hands. Probably some of the best hands since DeAndre (Swift).” Swift is the only running back McGee has recruited at Georgia to earn first-team All-SEC honors (2019). Neither White nor Cook were among the eight running backs selected first or second-team All-SEC in 2020 or 2021.

To be fair, Georgia has not had a Heisman Trophy finalist since Garrison Hearst in 1992, while those other schools have produced Heisman Trophy winners and/or finalists. The ESPN article, by David Hale, pointed out UGA has had several top-ranked recruits at the position that “washed out.” McIntosh is not one of them, choosing Georgia over scholarship offers from Alabama, Oklahoma and Miami, among others. To date, the 6-1, 210-pounder from Pompano Beach, Fla., has made the most of every opportunity he has been given. McIntosh led the nation briefly in kick return average and was second in the country before suffering an injury in that high-risk role in 2020. McIntosh returned later in the season to catch three passes on a last-minute, game-winning drive against Cincinnati in the New Year’s Six Peach Bowl.