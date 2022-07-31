Georgia QB Stetson Bennett understands, responds to tough coaching

ATHENS — Trevor Lawrence, Joe Brady, Mac Jones …. Stetson Bennett. Bennett might be the most overlooked national championship quarterback in recent years, as Kirby Smart suggested at SEC Media Days this summer, but he certainly gets his share of attention from the Georgia coaching staff. That won’t change this week with the Bulldogs slated to open fall drills on Thursday.

Georgia looks to repeat as East Division champs, capture what would be the program’s first SEC championship since 2017, and win another national championship. Quarterback play could be more important than ever with eight players off last season’s record-breaking defense selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, five of them first-rounders. Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken have talked a great deal about their confidence in Bennett at most every media opportunity they have been afforded, even as league pundits continue to underlook him.

That’s what happened in the national championship game when Bennett struggled to get the offense going through three quarters and nearly fumbled the game away. RELATED: Kirby Smart shares halftime message he gave Stetson Bennett Bennett’s turnover at the Georgia 16-yard line with 11:35 left in the game led to Alabama’s only touchdown of the night and put the Tide back in front, 18-13. Bennett responded by going 4-4 passing for 83 yards and two touchdowns the rest of the night, with two other passes intended for Jermaine Burton and George Pickens leading to first downs via pass interference penalties. Bennett was 13-of-22 passing for 141 yards and no TDs through the first three quarters before turning it up a notch with a championship on the line. Monken, now a $2 million a year coordinator, knew what to dial up in the clutch, and Bennett knew it was only a matter of him needing to execute with the game on the line