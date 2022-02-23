Matt Luke resignation sign of times, demanding nature of Kirby Smart’s Georgia program
ATHENS — Matt Luke’s resignation from his post as Georgia offensive line coach is as much a sign of the times as it is anything else.
Big-time college football has become a 24-7 game of roster management and recruiting, in addition to film room hours and on-field player development.
There are only 24 hours in a day, and the 45-year-old Luke came to the conclusion there weren’t enough of them to live the sort of life he’s seeking, as he looks to spend more time with his family.
It’s not much different than how Alabama coach Nick Saban has been known to manage for years, which has led to a revolving door of coordinators and assistant coaches on the Crimson Tide staff.
To be sure, the saying that “It takes what it takes” holds true where maintaining elite-level standards are concerned.
Being a part of a championship-level collegiate coaching staff is not conducive to a healthy lifestyle or family life.
Smart makes no apologies for his style. He was hired to build a championship program at Georgia, and out-working the competition is part of the formula.
Smart knows not everyone wants to deal with the grind.
“The best coaches are going to the NFL because they get more time with their families,” Smart noted in a sit-down interview with Rece Davis after the season.
“They want no part of NIL, portal, constant recruiting — go live it, and see how long you want to do it. It’s not what it used to be.”
More money, more problems
There’s stress and pressure to be the best in the SEC, arguably the most intense and scrutinized league of football at any level.
The 16-hour days, boxed meals, and missed family events add up.
But coaches like Luke know what they are signing up for, and they are paid handsomely. Luke made $900,000 each of the past two seasons, and he was making $3.1 million annually at Ole Miss before being fired at his alma mater.
There was a time when coaches didn’t make enough money to hang up their whistles before qualifying for retirement benefits. Many once slid into roles as athletic directors.
But the AD position has changed, too.
The business end of the sport has taken priority. There are pressing needs for fundraising, facilities’ construction and management, and compliance.
The NIL and one-time transfer rules, which kicked in last year, have complicated every level of collegiate athletics and raised the stakes on football at major schools, as it serves as the major revenue producer.
Contract negotiations
Smart is believed to be in the midst of negotiating a 10-year guaranteed deal in the neighborhood of $100 million after former UGA defensive coordinator Mel Tucker set the market with a 10-year, $95 million deal reported at Michigan State.
Previously, 7-year deals were the market standard.
With the level of burnout taking place, it’s surprising and even somewhat unrealistic that schools are agreeing to longer-term, guaranteed contracts.
The 47-year-old Smart, whose sideline and practice field intensity is at times palpable, has conceded that he, himself, might need to alter his coaching style.
“Too emotional,” Smart said to Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski during a recent Satellite Radio interview. " … and sometimes I wonder if it’s sustainable.”
Smart likely knows that indeed it is not, adding further value to his ability to surround himself with proven veteran coaches on his staff like Will Muschamp and Todd Monken, along with energetic younger coaches like Chidera Uzo-Diribe (29), Glenn Schumann (31) and Todd Hartley (36).
Fine line
Smart’s desire to have his hands on everything is also similar to Saban, to the extent he’s mic’d up at practices so his voice booms out over the speakers.
It’s hard to argue with Georgia’s success.
Certainly, Smart built one of the great defenses of all-time last season.
But the Bulldogs have a coaching staff of gifted assistants, and Smart’s ability to know when and where to delegate now that his culture is in place will be another key to sustainability.
Smart was an All-SEC safety at UGA and one of the most elite defensive coordinators and defensive backs coaches in the nation at Alabama.
But as Smart said, the game has changed, in terms of the demands that go along with being an elite position coach and talent evaluator and developer.
Smart still works with the secondary, and he’s on his fourth secondary coach in five years.
In Saban-like fashion, Smart hasn’t allowed for much flexibility in his past two DB coaches’ style and methodology, and that has led to differences of opinions, per sources close to the program.
Of course, Smart’s thorough nature enables him to evaluate such things.
Quality control is one of Smart’s signature priorities.
“I think we are everchanging,” Smart said. “I can’t say that we changed from this year to last year. I just think it is subtle.
“The way things are going you are going to have to continue to do that.”
Indeed, the hamster wheel shows no signs of slowing down, and Smart is intent on keeping Georgia football at the head of the pack.