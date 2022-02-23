Matt Luke resignation sign of times, demanding nature of Kirby Smart’s Georgia program

ATHENS — Matt Luke’s resignation from his post as Georgia offensive line coach is as much a sign of the times as it is anything else. Big-time college football has become a 24-7 game of roster management and recruiting, in addition to film room hours and on-field player development. There are only 24 hours in a day, and the 45-year-old Luke came to the conclusion there weren’t enough of them to live the sort of life he’s seeking, as he looks to spend more time with his family.

It’s not much different than how Alabama coach Nick Saban has been known to manage for years, which has led to a revolving door of coordinators and assistant coaches on the Crimson Tide staff. To be sure, the saying that “It takes what it takes” holds true where maintaining elite-level standards are concerned. Being a part of a championship-level collegiate coaching staff is not conducive to a healthy lifestyle or family life.

Smart makes no apologies for his style. He was hired to build a championship program at Georgia, and out-working the competition is part of the formula. Smart knows not everyone wants to deal with the grind. “The best coaches are going to the NFL because they get more time with their families,” Smart noted in a sit-down interview with Rece Davis after the season. “They want no part of NIL, portal, constant recruiting — go live it, and see how long you want to do it. It’s not what it used to be.” More money, more problems There’s stress and pressure to be the best in the SEC, arguably the most intense and scrutinized league of football at any level. The 16-hour days, boxed meals, and missed family events add up.

But coaches like Luke know what they are signing up for, and they are paid handsomely. Luke made $900,000 each of the past two seasons, and he was making $3.1 million annually at Ole Miss before being fired at his alma mater. There was a time when coaches didn’t make enough money to hang up their whistles before qualifying for retirement benefits. Many once slid into roles as athletic directors. But the AD position has changed, too. The business end of the sport has taken priority. There are pressing needs for fundraising, facilities’ construction and management, and compliance. The NIL and one-time transfer rules, which kicked in last year, have complicated every level of collegiate athletics and raised the stakes on football at major schools, as it serves as the major revenue producer. Contract negotiations Smart is believed to be in the midst of negotiating a 10-year guaranteed deal in the neighborhood of $100 million after former UGA defensive coordinator Mel Tucker set the market with a 10-year, $95 million deal reported at Michigan State.