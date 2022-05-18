Georgia should pay Kirby Smart at least $10 million a year -- and feel good about it

There’s no need for UGA to wait and pull a Friday afternoon “news dump” to downplay the salary news or slide the particulars out on a holiday weekend with hopes fans won’t take note.

Compared to the $12.5 million Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski made last season, and $13.7 million he was recently revealed to have made in 2020, Smart looks like a bargain!

Now would be a good time for Georgia to announce the terms of Kirby Smart’s pending contract extension, which is believed to be in the 10-year, $100 million range.

As his contract is currently written, Smart would receive a $200,000 raise next season, and that certainly won’t do after the Bulldogs’ historic success during the 2021 season.

Smart, whose current contract runs through 2024, made approximately $7.8 million last season, including $800,000 in bonuses related to winning the SEC East Division ($100,000) and CFP Championship ($700,000).

Fact is, paying Smart a pretty penny is something to advertise. It shows the college football world just how invested Georgia is in its head coach and football program.

Georgia football has come alive like no other SEC program, selling more championship gear within 24 hours of winning the CFP Championship Game than Alabama sold in the 30 days after winning the CFP title the year before, per a Fanatics global digital platform report.

A case should be made that Smart should be the highest-paid college football coach after producing the richest NFL Draft class in modern era history and winning the championship.

The bar is set high among college football coaches, with USC coach Lincoln Riley reportedly making $110 million in addition to USC buying a $6 million home for him in Los Angeles and providing him 24/7 use of the school’s private jet.

Indeed, and Georgia will need Smart’s leadership to make the sort of decisions that will enable the Bulldogs to remain championship contenders.

“It was his vision and his leadership that got us to this point.”

“Coach Smart came in with a vision and helped us develop that vision and cast his vision into facilities and what we needed to do to get caught up,” Brooks said at the $80 million football building dedication ceremony on Tuesday.

While there’s no real threat for Smart to leave Georgia and go anywhere else, UGA athletic director Josh Brooks has made it clear his head coach deserves to be paid market value.

Indeed, the UGA athletic depart ranked fifth nationally for most revenue generated in the most recent pre-pandemic completion, at $174 million in the 2019 fiscal year, per a USA Today report.

Perhaps Sexton can help Smart negotiate a deal that would allow Georgia to recruit against other SEC schools on a level playing field.

Creative contracting?

As things stand, Smart and his staff get 12.5-percent fewer home SEC recruiting weekends than the competition Georgia fans are expecting them to beat every Saturday.

Imagine an NFL team having 12.5-percent less to spend on its salary cap, or getting 12.5 fewer practice days -- it simply would not fly.

This season, for example, Georgia has only three SEC home games while the rest of the league has four.

This is because of the annual rivalry game with Florida being played some 70 miles away from Gainesville — and 340 miles from Athens — in Jacksonville every year.

Smart, a former All-SEC safety at Georgia has indicated his preference would be for Georgia to not give up their designated home game every other year, while Florida has indicated it would still choose to play their designated home game in Jacksonville.

Getting that home game back in Athens makes more sense than ever with the D1 council announcing on Wednesday that signing class limitations (previously 25) have been removed for at least the next two years.

Considering the rebuilding job Georgia and Smart have on their hands this season, the Bulldogs can’t bring in enough players, with the pull of potential NIL Deals and propensity and ease of one-time transfers leaving a smaller margin for error than ever.

The Bulldogs are replacing a record 15 NFL Draft picks along with seven players from the two-deep (including four former starters).

Controlling costs

Paying Smart is one thing, and creating a sustainable budget is another.

Smart has recruited over the hurdle of losing three SEC home recruiting weekends over the past six years, but Georgia has also spent more money on recruiting than any school in the country in the most recent pre-pandemic year at $3.7 million in 2019 to Alabama’s $2.6 million.

Former UGA athletic director Greg McGarity said at the time part of those extra costs could be attributed to the school not having its own private jet.

Georgia leadership has only itself to blame for playing catch-up in facilities and resources, and maintaining a less than ideal scheduling model.

It’s even more reason why Smart should be paid more than the competition.

It’s also why UGA needs to reconsider its strategies to catch up with other SEC programs that have the resources and business savvy to capitalize on this new free market of NIL dealings.

Kirby’s turn

Ohio State recently announced head coach Ryan Day will receive a contract extension through 2028 that will pay him $9.5 million a year.

Day’s contract is on par with what Michigan State coach and former Georgia coordinator Mel Tucker negotiated last November in East Lansing, an eye-popping 10-year, $95 million deal.

Not so coincidentally, Brian Kelly received a 10-year, $95 million deal about a week later to leave Notre Dame and coach at LSU.

Both deals were worth more than the extension Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher received last August, when the Aggies extended his deal to 10 years with a contract worth more than $9 million a year.

Now it’s Smart’s turn to get paid amid this turbulent, tumultuous and tempestuous culture of NIL deals and one-time transfers.

Things aren’t getting easier for head coaches, and the demands will only continue to escalate as players gain more leverage through escalated NIL earnings.

“I’m hoping there is some guide rails kind of put in to help college coaches who love the game and enjoy it,” Smart said, asked about the chaotic state of college football. “Because right now, you’re chasing your own players, you’re chasing players that are not at your place that are in the portal, and then you’re chasing recruits.

“So you’re getting pulled in a lot of directions, a lot of demands, it’s 24-7, all the time”

Bucking the trend

Beating Alabama is one thing, but staying ahead of the Tide is something no other SEC program has been able to do during Saban’s tenure, which has seen Alabama win six national titles in 13 years.

Florida (2008) Auburn (2010) and LSU (2019) had championship breakthroughs during the Saban Era, but they proved temporary.

The coaches of all three of those national title programs -- Urban Meyer, Gene Chizek and Ed Orgeron -- coached only two more years at those respective schools before parting ways for various reasons.

Surely Smart will buck that trend. At least, Georgia had better hope so.

As much as Smart needs to keep things together in the locker room and the coaches’ office, his leadership and vision is needed to keep UGA at the top.

Fact is, if not for the good fortune of landing arguably the greatest college football player of all-time in Herschel Walker, Georgia’s national title drought would have been 79 years -- not 41.

For all of the Division I football talent the state of Georgia has produced over the years, the school’s football formula for success — scheduling and/or facilities investment strategies — had failed to add up to the multiple titles Alabama has been winning with its “all-in” approach.

To stay at or near the top the Bulldogs must take advantage of their window of championship success at what has quickly become the most pivotal time in recent collegiate sports history with sweeping changes at each turn.

That starts with trusting and investing in Smart.

The sooner Georgia puts the numbers out there, the better off everyone will be.

Kirby Smart at $10 million a year would be a bargain.