5 things Georgia football needs to come out of final fall scrimmage

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has undoubtably has a long “to-do” list entering into the Bulldogs’ second and final scrimmage of fall camp at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Injuries have forced late adjustments at critical positions against a well-coached Clemson team that has made itself right at home in the spotlight against SEC teams. The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs face the No. 3-ranked Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C.

The Tigers have a gaudy 10-game win streak vs. SEC competition in regular-season games dating back to their last meeting with Georgia in 2014, and perhaps more impressively, have gone 2-2 against mighty Alabama in the College Football Playoffs. Smart has been impressive in show-case games as well, 4-0 in games against Top 10 non-conference opposition, and 6-3 against Top 10 SEC teams not named Alabama. Here’s a list of the Top 5 things Georgia football fans should want to hear from Kirby Smart after Saturday afternoon’s scrimmage 1. Players emerged healthy

Georgia has had no less than 7 projected starters miss practice time or scrimmages this fall. A few bumps and bruises are to be expected, but UGA’s numbers are excessive and will lead to greater scrutiny down the line. For now, Smart’s focus will be carefully managing key players who have been getting treatment for ailments and ensuring other minimal risks for other projected starters. The Georgia coaching staff has a pretty good idea of player talents by now, so execution should take priority over competition. Clemson finished its live work with its scrimmage last Thursday, and Smart has been tapering down since moving his team out of the on-campus hotel two days earlier than planned last weekend. 2. Sedrick Van Pran looked good

It all starts with the snap, and Georgia is expected to trot out a second-year player making his first start who appeared in only four SEC games last season. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Van Pran was the top center prospect in the 2020 signing class, and he sounded just as impressive as he looks while carrying out an impressive Zoom press conference last Thursday. Van Pran should take another step with this scrimmage, but there’s no way of knowing for sure what happens in the moment when he lines up in front of 75,000 with Clemson’s ferocious front across from him on Sept. 4 in Bank of America Stadium. 3. John FitzPatrick back competing The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder was a key for this game against Clemson even before news hit that Darnell Washington would be out four to six weeks with a foot injury. FitzPatrick missed last Saturday’s scrimmage with a foot injury, Smart said, raising a red flag of sorts. FitzPatrick, like Washington, provides a dual-threat as a blocker and as a receiver. There aren’t many tight ends who can effectively do so at the collegiate level. Further, Washington’s absence does not trigger the typical “next man up” scenario, because there is no other man like him on the team — and perhaps not the nation — in terms of the great receiving threat he poses in addition to the physical blocking.

But FitzPatrick has a strong blocker and a capable receiver who would enable Todd Monken to run certain packages that would be wiped out if both Washington and FitzPatrick are unavailable.. Freshman Brock Bowers is more of an H-Back than tight end, not yet the physical blocking force that FitzPatrick and Washington bring to the table. 4. Secondary sound Smart has quite a juggling act on his hands in the secondary with Tykee Smith out for an extended amount of time and other bumps and bruises at cornerback and safety. Georgia will be counting on senior veterans like Latavious Brini (star) and Ameer Speed (cornerback) to continue to emerge from the shadows where they have spent most of their careers. Smart is also counting on transfer Derion Kendrick to remain steady, and inexperienced players like Kelee Ringo and Kamari Lassiter to continue to evolve at cornerback. No one is expecting lockdown coverage or multiple interceptions against Clemson, but assignment-sound football will be a must for the Bulldogs’ defensive front to have the desired effect. 5. Justin Robinson stepped up again