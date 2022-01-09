Luke Fickell predicts first half slugfest between Georgia-Alabama before cooler heads prevail

INDIANAPOLIS — Coach Luke Fickell isn’t often one for predictions, but the Georgia CFP Championship Game against Alabama has a unique appeal to the Cincinnati coach having faced each of the SEC heavyweights the past two seasons. “I think the first half will be a heavyweight fight, I don’t think it will be as exciting as maybe you guys would want it to be with bombs and touchdowns and things,” Fickell said on Saturday night at the Indianapolis JW Marriott Hotel. “I think it will be kind of a slugfest back and forth, and I think there will be some adjustments made t half-time. “I think you’ll see a different game in the second half, where they might open up a little bit more and see a little bit more who can make the big plays to win the football game.”

Cincinnati gave Georgia all it wanted a year ago in the Chick-Fil-A New Year’s Six Bowl, falling 24-21. It took a last-minute drive from quarterback JT Daniels to set up the Bulldogs’ win over the Bearcats and a fourth-straight Top 10 finish, as UGA was playing with three offensive linemen out of place and a handful of players opted out. Fickell explained that while Alabama and Cincinnati were similar, the CFP environment might have affected his team’s psyche.

“It’s not the best team that always wins the game, it’s the team that plays the best,” Fickell said. “We could always say they were the best team, size, speed and in general. I’m not selling our guys short, but in that game (Alabama) played better. What we did learn is it’s not just about that size and speed, it still comes down to playing well. “Deep down inside we did not play as well as we could have. But for all of us, we will recognize in those big games you have to focus on playing well and not be overwhelmed in what you’re seeing with size and speed,. We experienced that the year before with Georgia, but that stage was different.” Fickell was asked about the rematch aspect of the game, as in 2019 Cincinnati and Memphis met twice, in the regular season and in the AAC Championship Game. “I don’t know that there is a true advantage,” Fickell said. “Someone might text you and ask you, ‘what did you see about this when you played them.’ I’m like, ‘you guys studied them every year throughout the offseason, you played them three weeks ago, we’re not seeing something you don’t know about.’ “I can assure both these teams in the offseason study each other very, very well, so that’s why I believe that first half will be like. heavyweight fight with slugs back and forth. Then I think some adjustments and some things might open in the second half.” Georgia has led at halftime of three of the four meetings between Kirby Smart and Nick Saban, and it was leading 10-0 at the end of the first quarter of the SEC Championship Game before falling 41-24.