Numbers game: How Georgia compares to Michigan, national leaders and CFP teams

ATHENS — Georgia and Michigan would appear to be two programs headed in opposite directors after their most recent outings, but a closer look reveals the teams are more similar than some might think.

The No. 2-ranked Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked Bulldogs will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Alabama and Cincinnati play in the other CFP at the Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.