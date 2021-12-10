Committed:24
Georgia coach Kirby Smart will lead his Bulldogs against Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines in the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal on Dec. 31 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
AP Photo illust

Numbers game: How Georgia compares to Michigan, national leaders and CFP teams

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia and Michigan would appear to be two programs headed in opposite directors after their most recent outings, but a closer look reveals the teams are more similar than some might think.

The No. 2-ranked Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked Bulldogs will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Alabama and Cincinnati play in the other CFP at the Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Georgia sixth-year head coach Kirby Smart is 64-15 (.810) leading the Bulldogs, while Michigan seventh-year coach Jim Harbaugh is 61-23 (726) with the Wolverines.

Here’s a statistical breakdown of the national leader in each category, and each CFP team (Georgia in boldface):

Schedule strength

1. Indiana, 78.78

7. Alabama, 75.66

31. Michigan, 73.73

35. Georgia, 73.25

82. Cincinnati, 65.39

Total offense

1. Ohio State, 551.4

6. Alabama, 495.5

18. Michigan, 451.9

27. Georgia, 442.8

44. Cincinnati, 429.6

Scoring offense

1. Ohio State, 45.5

4. Alabama, 42.5

7. Georgia, 39.2

9. Cincinnati, 38.8

13. Michigan, 37.7

Passing offense

1. Western Ky., 434.6

7. Alabama, 347.9

50. Cincinnati, 248.7

53. Georgia 247.9

67. Michigan 228.1

Rushing offense

1. Air Force, 340.8

10. Michigan, 223.8

30. Georgia, 194.9

47. Cincinnati, 180.9

Third-down conversion offense

1. Coastal Carolina, .541

2. Alabama, .536

23. Michigan, .451

33. Georgia, .438

56. Cincinnati, .414

Red zone offense

1. Oklahoma, .964

7. Michigan, .922

11. Alabama, .918

53. Georgia, .855

95. Cincinnati, .787

Turnover margin

1. Nevada, 1.33

7. Cincinnati, 0.85

17. Alabama, 0.77

40. Michigan. 0.38

69. Georgia 0.00

Time of possession

1. Army, 36

18. Michigan, 32

23. Alabama, 31

51. Georgia, 30

120. Cincinnati, 27

Total defense

1. Wisconsin, 240.8.

2. Georgia, 254.4

7. Cincinnati, 305.8

8. Alabama, 306.1

13. Michigan, 316.2

Scoring defense

1. Georgia, 9.54

4. Cincinnati, 16.08

4. Michigan, 16.08

20. Alabama, 20.23

Passing defense

1. Washington, 143.3

2. Cincinnati, 168.3

3. Georgia, 172.7

22. Michigan, 194.7

61. Alabama, 223.3

Rushing defense

1. Wisconsin, 65.2

2. SD State, 77.5

3. Georgia, 81.7

4. Alabama, 82.8

22. Michigan, 121.5

47. Cincinnati, 137.5

Third Down defense

1. Houston, .256

8. Alabama, .319

13. Michigan, .323

19. Georgia, .333

21. Cincinnati, .335

Red zone defense

1. Georgia, .600

3. Cincinnati, .667

46. Michigan, .800

64. Alabama, .829

Individual leaders

Passing leader

No. 1 Bailey Zappe WKU, 442-of-640, 5,545 yards, 56 TDs, 11 Ints

No. 59 Cade McNamara 199-of-308, 2,470 yards, 15 TDs, 4 Ints

No. 71 Stetson Bennett 148-of-231, 2,325 yards, 24 TDs, 7 Ints

Rushing leader

1. Lew Nichols CMU, 311 carries, 1,710 yards, 15 TDs

9. Hassan Haskins, 261 carries, 1,288 yards, 20 TDs

90. Zamir White, 135 carries, 718 yards, 10 TDs

Receiving leader

1. Jerreth Sterns WKU, 137 catches, 1,718 yards, 14 TDs

67. Brock Bowers 47 catches, 791 yards, 11 TDs

145. Cornelius Johnson 37 catches, 602 yards, 3 TDs

Punting

1. Matt Araiza, SDST, 76 punts, 51.37 avg.

8. Jake Camarda, 40 punts, 47.08 average

11. Brad Robbins, 43 punts, 46.42 average

Field goal kicking

1. Three tied at 19-20, .950

8. Jake Moody, 22-24, .917

35. Jack Podlesny, 17-21, .810