Arch Manning would add millions of dollars in value to Georgia football quarterback position
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is after 2023 QB recruit Arch Manning on the recruiting trail to win more championships and more games.
But there’s a lot more to landing the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruit than just his famous name.
Beyond football, if the Bulldogs can get Manning it would also make great business sense in the value it would bring UGA’s quarterback position.
Manning is tied with Alabama Heisman Trophy-winning QB Bryce Young as having the highest NIL value among college football players and prospects at $3.1 million, per On3 Sports.
To put that into perspective, the next four highest college football NIL valuations also belong to other quarterbacks:
• USC QB Caleb Williams ($2.4 million)
• Ohio State QB CJ Stroud ($2.4 million)
• South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler ($2 million)
• Texas QB Quinn Ewers ($1.5 million)