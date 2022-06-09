Georgia rivalries with Florida, Auburn questioned with new SEC schedule models, fans weigh in
ATHENS — The SEC talk of new schedule models and Georgia’s recently announced plans to invest another $68.5 million into Sanford Stadium have Bulldogs’ fans buzzing.
Some potential changes are more popular than ever, while others would be unwelcome, according to Twitter polls conducted over the past couple of weeks.
The unscientific Twitter survey revealed the majority of Bulldogs want Georgia’s designated home game moved to Athens after the current contract expires in 2023.
Kirby Smart has made his feelings clear on the game before last season’s contest.
“All I ever say is that the home atmosphere we have is incredible, and the ability to bring recruits in is big,” Smart said, asked his thoughts on the location of the Georgia-Florida game through 2023.
That has been the issue Smart points to, as it has represented a 12.5 percent disadvantage in opportunities to bring players and their families to see the UGA campus and facilities, which have seen more than $150 million in improvements over the past five years.
When told of Stricklin’s spin on the logic for Georgia to continue to play in Jacksonville beyond 2023, second-year UGA athletic director Josh Brooks was non-committal at the SEC Spring Meetings.
“There’s just so many variables that go into an eight-game or nine-game schedule,” Brooks said.
Brooks indicated two weeks ago at the Georgia athletics board meeting that no decision beyond 2023 for the location of the Bulldogs’ designated home game with Florida had been made.
In another poll, the majority of Bulldogs’ fans said they would prefer if Florida played its designated home game with UGA in Jacksonville rather than in Gainesville.