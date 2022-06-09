Georgia rivalries with Florida, Auburn questioned with new SEC schedule models, fans weigh in

ATHENS — The SEC talk of new schedule models and Georgia’s recently announced plans to invest another $68.5 million into Sanford Stadium have Bulldogs’ fans buzzing. RELATED: Why SEC leadership split on new 8- and 9-gam schedule models -- for now Some potential changes are more popular than ever, while others would be unwelcome, according to Twitter polls conducted over the past couple of weeks.

The unscientific Twitter survey revealed the majority of Bulldogs want Georgia’s designated home game moved to Athens after the current contract expires in 2023. Kirby Smart has made his feelings clear on the game before last season’s contest. “All I ever say is that the home atmosphere we have is incredible, and the ability to bring recruits in is big,” Smart said, asked his thoughts on the location of the Georgia-Florida game through 2023.