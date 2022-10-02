Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) makes a reception against Missouri Tigers defensive back Jalani Williams (4) during the second quarter in a NCAA Football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Georgia avoids upset at Missouri, rallies late for 26-22 victory

@mikegriffith32
Posted

Kirby Smart knew No. 1-ranked Georgia could be in for a battle at Missouri, but few could have anticipated how things would unfold in Columbia on Saturday night.

Georgia rallied for a 26-22 victory over the upset-minded Tigers on Saturday night after trailing 22-9 in the fourth quarter and 16-6 at halftime.

RELATED: Kirby Smart says at halftime that Bulldogs getting beat at the line

“That’s back-to-back weeks Georgia didn’t look like the dominant force we saw earlier in the season,” SEC analyst Jordan Rodgers said. “But you go through adversity and it helps you grow quicker. They got out with a win and that’s all that matters.”

Running back Daijun Edwards plunged in from 1 yard out with 4:03 remaining, scoring what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

The score came one play after All-American tight end Brock Bowers caught a pass from Stetson Bennett and rumbled 12 yards to the 1-yard line.

Kenny McIntosh keyed the drive, running over Missouri’s Martez Manuel after a massive collision for a 6-yard gain to spark the series.

McIntosh followed up on the next play with a tackle-breaking 22-yard burst to the Tigers’ 40-yard line.

Bennett found Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for 13 yards on the next play and followed with a 15-yard completion to Dominick Blaylock to the Missouri 12.

Two plays later, Bowers made the catch-and-run that set up the game-winning TD.

Bennett finished 24-of-44 passing for 312 yards, while Bowers led pass catchers with 5 receptions for 65 yards

The Bulldogs scored a touchdown on the series before after McIntosh broke a tackle to convert a fourth-and-2 to the MIssouri 2, setting up a Kendal Milton TD that had cut the Tigers’ lead to 22-19.

RELATED: Missouri puts Georgia on upset alert, leads 19-9 entering fourth

It’s the first time the Bulldogs have come from double digits down at halftime since the Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma in 2017, and the first time UGA has come from 10 or more down in the fourth quarter since a Peach Bowl win after the 2020 season.

Georgia plays host to Auburn at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday. Auburn lost at home to LSU, 21-17, earlier on Saturday night.

Missouri falls to 0-17 all-time against AP No. 1-ranked teams and plays at noon next Saturday at Florida.

