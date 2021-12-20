Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean sets Orange Bowl tone: ‘it’s a one-game season’

Nakobe Dean, who coach Kirby Smart refers to as Georgia football’s “Command in Chief,” is back to setting the tone for the Bulldogs. Dean explained last week how UGA will make sure the blowout loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game will have a positive effect moving forward. No doubt, Georgia has no time for any sort of emotional hangover with a mighty Michigan team steaming toward the teams’ 7:30 p.m. showdown on Dec. 31 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Ga., in the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal.

“We have had discussions on the team about how we’ll build off the (41-24 Alabama loss) and the type of impact it will have on us,” Dean said. “We look forward to it having nothing but a positive impact. “Like Jordan Davis likes to say, ‘smelling salts.’ It woke us up a bit. It build a fire in us, and makes us work harder.” Georgia’s defense gave up 34 points — 7 of the Tide’s points came on a Stetson Bennett Pick-6 that pretty much sealed the game.

It was a shock to many considering the Bulldogs had given up only 6.9 points per game — the lowest since 1986 Oklahoma — and not allowed more than 17 in any contest. But Georgia’s inefficient offense went three-and-out on consecutive series in the midst of Alabama’s 24-point second quarter and the Tide rode that momentum to the win. “I wouldn’t say it was a shock, just a lack of execution and blown coverages,” Dean said, referring to Alabama QB setting a new SEC Championship Game record with 421 yards passing.

“Basically, we have to play better. We got outplayed that day.” Michigan, meanwhile, hammered Iowa by a 42-3 count in the Big Ten title game and will bring a ton of momentum to Miami. Dean indicated he’s not deterred, and he believes Georgia can put the pieces of the puzzle back together and be ready to compete again. “I got faith in his team, I love my brothers on this team, and I know what we can do,” Dean said. “It was just uncharacteristic of us. I wouldn’t say weird, but it is what it is, and we’re looking forward to the next game. “We have to trust the plan and execute.” Georgia safety Lewis Cine said the last game was a matter of mistakes by players and coaches, and UGA is getting back to the defensive game plan that made them successful during the regular season.