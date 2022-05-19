Nick Saban comes out swinging: Texas oil money threatens Alabama, Georgia recruiting dominance

The college football offseason circus is officially underway with the grand ringmaster taking center stage. Alabama coach Nick Saban officially called out Texas A&M and took a swipe at Jackson State for paying student-athletes to come to their schools to play football. Saban -- who claims the Tide didn’t pay any of its recruits -- was very much intentional in his remarks, which are sobering:

“We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. “Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper. They bragged about it! Nobody did anything about it.” Jimbo Fisher “pissed” Fisher denied making any such payments last February and issued a threat that if he makes good on could create more havoc in the college football world.

Both Saban and Georgia coach Kirby Smart fired warning shots when asked by DawgNation in January about how NIL could affect how programs are managed. GRIFFITH: Why Kirby Smart is worth $10 million a year, or more "I think what is a little concerning is how is that used to get players to decide where they go to school, because I don't think that was the intention. I don't think that would be the NCAA's intention. I think we probably need some kind of national legislation to sort of control that to some degree because I think there will be an imbalance relative to who can dominate college football if that's not regulated in some form or fashion."

"You're going to have the haves and have-nots and the separations that's already there is going to grow larger," Smart said. "And the schools that have the capacity and the ability and are more competitive in the NIL market are going to be schools that step ahead on top of other schools."