ATHENS — Spring football is all about questions, coaches and players asking and answering them throughout the 15 NCAA-allocated practices.

Georgia has the consensus top head coach in the nation in Kirby Smart and a preseason No, 1-ranked roster headed by Heisman Trophy co-favorite Carson Beck.

And yet, these Bulldogs — who haven’t lost a regular-season game since 2020 — have questions to answer just like every other team.

Maybe even more so, because of the 30 or so players leaving the program via the portal to other FBS schools (17) or the NFL as draftees or free agents.

Here are three burning questions for Georgia to answer in spring drills:

Return of RBU

Trevor Etienne should be a 1,000-yard rusher in addition to providing an explosive receiving option in the pass game, but the Florida transfer can’t do it alone.

It’s a long 12-game season, and with the addition of a 12-team playoff and the likelihood UGA will play in the SEC title game, that could mean 17 games before all is said and done.

Sophomore Roderick Robinson is sure to take a chunk of work, while incoming freshman Nate Frazier has the look of an impact player.

But what of Broderick Robinson’s recovery, Andrew Paul’s upside and Cash Jones’ ability to contribute?

Igniting the pass game

Five of the nine transfers on this Georgia football team are at the receiver position — six if you include tight ends in the group with Stanford’s Ben Yurosek on board.

Fact is, former UGA tight end Brock Bowers has been the most consistent explosive player in the Bulldogs’ offense the past three seasons, and it’s a safe bet Mike Bobo plans to keep the TE room heavily involved.

Georgia failed to adequately replace A.D. Mitchell in the receiving corps last year, and it will be tough to fill Ladd McConkey’s shoes this season.

Dominic Lovett is tough with reliable hands, but he’s yet to look explosive, while Arian Smith is plenty explosive but has yet to show he can be a consistent target.

Can Miami transfer Colbie Young evolve into a 50-catch receiver, or will Mississippi State transfer Rara Thomas take the next step after lower-than-expected production in 2023?

Carson Beck Chemistry

Kirby Smart has said Beck leads in his own way, as the elite NFL QB talent does not come by a vocal style naturally, nor does has he always exhibited the same sort of body language as past UGA quarterbacks.

Beck’s development is a good test for Bobo, especially now that Beck is believed to have an NIL package worth more than Bobo’s annual salary — one of the challenges brought about by NIL in the modern day world.

Beck has his challenges, too, as he’s surrounded by new go-to targets that he must build a rapport with, on and off the field.

It’s more than just route timing; there will also be major team building elements behind that go beyond voluntary off-field throwing and workout sessions.

Beck’s ability to deliver a Georgia championship and maximize his NFL draft value — the reasons he returned for another season — will be determined by his ability to get in sync with new players by developing chemistry on and off the field.