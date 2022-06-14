Georgia O-Line still ranked behind award-winning Michigan offensive front

ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t have time to read preseason magazines, but he would surely be firing off a “thank you” note to Phil Steele if he did. The popular preseason magazine ranked the Michigan offensive line as the best in the nation entering the 2022 season, one spot ahead of a determined Georgia group. It’s a safe assumption those rankings will make their rounds in the new $80 million football building, adding more fuel to a fire that has been burning since last season.

The Wolverines led the nation with just 34 tackles for loss surrendered in 2021, with seven (including four sacks) coming in a 34-11 Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal loss to Georgia. The Bulldogs’ offensive line allowed just two tackles for loss to the Wolverines and no sacks. By that point, however, Michigan had won the coveted Joe Moore Award, which has gone to the best offensive line in college football since its inception in 2015.

Georgia has never won the award, and the fact Michigan won it last season was motivation for the Bulldogs entering the CFP Orange Bowl Semifinal matchup. “Their (Michigan) offensive line, the Joe Moore Award, you know what, somebody that made that decision that’s a lot smarter than me,” Smart said after Georgia handled the Wolverines 34-11. “But we’ve’ got a hell of an offensive line, too, and our guys played with a chip on their shoulder tonight.”