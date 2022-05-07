Green Bay’s Quay Walker was once ready to leave Georgia, gives testimony to value of trusting Kirby Smart’s system

Kirby Smart might call Quay Walker the next time a talented but impatient player comes to his office seeking a transfer. “Talk to Quay,” Smart could say, passing the phone over to the Green Bay Packers’ first-round pick in the No. 22 slot at the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker recently explained how well prepared he is to transition into the NFL after playing for Georgia, learning both the intricacies of the game and how to handle adversity.

“Not really starting until my senior year, that helped me a whole lot throughout life,” Walker said in a Green Bay video. “Not just on the football field, but throughout life.” Walker, once a 5-star recruit from Crisp County High School in Cordele, Ga., said not getting on the field right away humbled him. Of course, there were great Georgia players ahead of him on the depth chart. Other UGA inside linebackers like Tae Crowder and Monty Rice are now in the NFL themselves.

RELATED: Quay Walker says infamous hat toss ‘very immature’ Walker admitted that at one point he wanted to transfer out of Georgia, only to be talked out of it by Smart and his position coach, Glenn Schumann. “It humbled me a whole lot; that was my first time facing adversity,” Walker said. “That was hard, to be honest with you, I wanted to leave …

“Coach Schumann helped me a whole lot. If it wasn’t for him, I would have thrown in the towel and just forgot about football, period.” Walker remembered telling the coaches he wanted to transfer out of Georgia. “I tried to get in there, they wouldn’t let me, they were like, ‘Nah, we’ll fight it on out and see where we go from there,’ " Walker said. " …. so I second-guessed it. “I’m glad they did that because of how things turned out my senior year, winning the national championship for my home team, home state.” Walker said Smart and Schumann explained to him he wasn’t the first talented player to be in a position of not starting quickly in an elite program. “There were a lot of guys who had been in my shoes when they were at Alabama,” Walker said, referring to Smart’s previous post as the Tide’s defensive coordinator, where he helped him four national title and developed several future NFL stars on defense.

Related: Quay Walker pledges Georgia return to SEC Championship Game “You have to think about all the guys, similar, (that) just wanted to leave. A lot of guys stayed through and fought their way through and kept their heads down and kept working, and things turned out good for them. “So I decided to do so, and I’m here today talking to y’all.” Walker found out quickly during his interviews with different NFL teams how qualified and prepared he was to play in any system. “A lot of teams were telling me like, ‘you’re not going to do all that that you did at Georgia,’ " Walker said. “We did a whole lot. The things we did (at Georgia) are similar to the things that go on in this NFL, that’s the good thing about it.” Walker said Packers’ cornerback and former Georgia teammate Eric Stokes sat down with him and Devonte Wyatt to give them an idea of what to expect in Green Bay.