ATHENS — Georgia football might very well win another SEC championship this season.

As is, the Bulldogs look like a team that has a great deal of work to do to reach that level of play.

There’s still time for growth and development and a second portal window to potentially tap into.

Kirby Smart is dealing with perhaps the youngest and newest groups he’s ever had — the 10th-year head cited 25 mid-year enrollees and six transfers — there’s a lot of heavy lifting ahead.

Last year’s team had work to do, too, but it was led by an experienced quarterback with a first-round NFL draft grade, a highly-touted and experienced offensive line and a bonafide impact transfer in Trevor Etienne.

Those Bulldogs battled through injuries and a hellacious road schedule en route to winning the SEC championship in what was arguably the best coaching job of Smart’s illustrious career.

But this year’s UGA team has less of a margin for error.

Here’s a stock report comparing the Bulldogs’ spring team to what we saw last season:

Quarterback — Down

Everyone likes and respects Gunner Stockton, but he has yet to show he can fill Carson Beck’s shoes in the performance category. Stockton is said to be a great leader, but his teammates haven’t played better around him.

Stockton has all the intangibles and a better cast of receivers, but he’s still looking to match Beck’s accuracy, footwork and quick release.

Ryan Puglisi has an electric arm and great upside, but he’s still learning the nuances of Georgia’s Pro-Style offense.

Running back — Down

Nate Frazier is ahead of where he was a season ago, Chauncey Bowens showed in the G-Day Game why Smart is excited about him with five carries for 38 yards. Freshman Bo Walker was effective enough to raise eyebrows in G-Day, finishing with 44 yards on 8 carries, including a 30-yard run.

Etienne, however, was a step better than any of the backs currently are and more of a weapon in the pass game.

A more experienced version of Cash Jones is expected to make an impact when needed, as he did last season.

The return of two currently injured backs, health Rod Robinson and Branson Robinson, would certainly flip the arrow up in this position group.

Receivers —Up

Dillon Bell had an impressive G-Day scrimmage with five catches for 78 yards, clearly comfortable in the versatile role that awaits him as he lines up all over. London Humphreys had five catches for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns, looking comfortable entering his second season at UGA after transferring in from Vanderbilt.

Second-year Miami transfer Colbie Young, projected by some as a top target this season, had one catch for 17 yards.

As a whole, the group was impressive and appeared more consistent than last season, even if there were a few drops.

The size, speed, experience and ability of this current group — aided by incoming transfers Noah Thomas (Texas A&M) and Zachariah Branch (USC) is decidedly a level up from what was on the field last season.

Tight ends — Up

The tight ends room is better across the board with Lawson Luckie, Oscar Delp and Jaden Redell all boasting NFL talents and one year better.

The G-Day Game showed the potential of Ethan Barbour and Elyiss Williams, and each had splashy moments in earlier spring scrimmages, per observers and team sources.

Offensive line — Down

There will be four new starters this season, and while it’s fair to be optimistic this group has talent and will grow together, it’s hard to replace projected NFL draft picks who brought experience to the field.

The health of Earnest Greene lll and Monroe Freeling will be pivotal at the tackles, as will the toughness and leadership UGA gets from rising road grater Micah Morris at guard and assignment-sound center Drew Bobo

Defensive line — Even

Three defensive linemen are headed to the NFL, including likely first-round pick Mykel Williams, but Christian Miller, Jordan Hall, Xzavier McLeod, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and incoming freshman Elijah Griffin will bring an exciting new energy up front. It’s a work in progress, but an exciting one with a high ceiling.

Linebackers — Up

Georgia loses a first-round pick in Jalon Walker and a veteran in Smael Mondon, but veterans CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson highlight a room also featuring rising sophomore talents Chris Cole and Justin Williams. Gabe Harris returns from injury this fall, while Quintavius Johnson made enough strides this spring to keep this group at the “even” level.

Secondary — Up

Smart might argue this point at the moment with veterans Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson departing, but KJ Bolden is a superstar, and Joenel Aguero seems poised for a big jump at the star. Cornerback play is also improved with veteran Daylen Everette one season better, and Ellis Robinson IV pushing corner prototype Daniel Harris every day. There’s championship depth at this position.

Special teams — Even

Peyton Woodring is as steady as any kicker in the nation, and Drew Miller impressed enough at G-Day so as not to drop the special teams rating even with veteran Brett Thorson on the comeback from knee surgery.

Overall — Even

BUT, and it is a very big “but,” this season’s schedule sets up very differently than last year’s, and with Smart’s leadership and guidance, the Bulldogs have a path back to the SEC Championship Game. It’s very much one game at a time, again, but with some of the opponents’ dropping off, a more favorable home-away slate, and the possibility of key adds in the portal, these Bulldogs can very much back up the bite Smart has put in the bark.