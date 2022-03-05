Historically dominant Georgia defenders take center stage at NFL Combine, Travon Walker’s star on rise

INDIANAPOLIS — The defensive players who carried Georgia football to its first national championship in 41 years will take center stage this afternoon and evening at the NFL Combine testing at Lucas Oil Stadium. Travon Walker, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Channing Tindall and Quay Walker are all looking to impress, to the extent an NFL Network analyst joked that they should put hedges around the field to simulate the Bulldogs’ home field of Sanford Stadium. It was a Georgia defense that allowed just 6.9 points per game during the regular season, the fewest since 1986 Oklahoma.

The Bulldogs capped the season in the CFP Playoffs by crushing Michigan in the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal, sacking Wolverines’ quarterbacks four times and allowing just 88 yards rushing, and then holding Heisman Trophy-winning QB Bryce Young to just one TD in a 33-18 CFP Championship Game win over Alabama. Coach Kirby Smart has long been known as a top defensive mind, but the seventh-year UGA head coach would be the first to point to the talent he’s recruited and developed as the key to this year’s championship, particularly on defense. “This is the draft, this is the cream of the crop, it is this edge-rushing group,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who will help anchor coverage at 7 tonight. “Travon Walker, I think, will be one of the big-time testers.”

Travon Walker a name to watch at NFL Combine, could dominate events Walker, listed at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, is aiming to run a 4.6-second 40-yard dash and is eager to show everyone what he can do in the vertical jump and broad jump, as well. For all the talk about Michigan defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, Walker has also been mentioned as a potential Top 10 pick and has a lot riding on his NFL Combine performance.