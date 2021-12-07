Georgia football lands 5 on 2021 Coaches’ All-SEC first team

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is among 14 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, and the Bulldogs placed five players on the All-SEC Coaches’ First-Team.

Tight end Brock Bowers was the only first-team selection on offense, while nose tackle Jordan Davis, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and linebacker Nakobe Dean represented the defense. Jake Camarda was the first-team punter.

Bowers has set UGA single-season tight end records for receiving yards (789) and TD catches (11) and his 47 receptions are two shy of the mark held by Shannon Mitchell (49, 1993).