Georgia football lands 5 on 2021 Coaches’ All-SEC first team
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is among 14 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, and the Bulldogs placed five players on the All-SEC Coaches’ First-Team.
Tight end Brock Bowers was the only first-team selection on offense, while nose tackle Jordan Davis, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and linebacker Nakobe Dean represented the defense. Jake Camarda was the first-team punter.
Bowers has set UGA single-season tight end records for receiving yards (789) and TD catches (11) and his 47 receptions are two shy of the mark held by Shannon Mitchell (49, 1993).
Alabama, which beat the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship Game last Saturday, led the way with six first-team selections, led by Heisman Trophy favorite Bryce Young.
Georgia had five second-team All-SEC selections: offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer on offense, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter, safety Lewis Cine and cornerback Derion Kendrick on defense.
On the awards circuit, Jordan Davis remains in contention for the Outland Trophy and Walter Camp Player of the Year.
Davis was a finalist for the Nagurski Award, which Will Anderson won on Monday night.
Nakobe Dean won the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s best linebacker, on Sunday
Stetson Bennett was a finalist for the Burlsworth Award, which goes to the best player who began his career as a walk-on. Arkansas’ linebacker Grant Morgan won that award on Monday night.
Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which went to Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Monday night.