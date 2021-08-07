Georgia tailback derby heating up, James Cook on front burner as fall camp opens

ATHENS — It’s hard to know which Georgia running back will take the field first, but tailback James Cook was the first behind the microphone in fall drills. Georgia football opens the season at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., with one of the deepest backfields in the nation. UGA running backs coach Dell McGee said last spring, “it’s a constant battle with our guys at the running back position,” adding that seniority would not decide the position.

Indeed, matchups will likely play a role in which of the five Bulldogs’ running backs is on the field at any given time. Cook would seem to be in a position to get a lot of reps in the opener. Clemson has a ferocious defensive front that will make quarterback JT Daniels get rid of the ball early and often, and Cook has proven a receiving threat out of the backfield.

Cook, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior from Miami, made it clear he’s not keyed up about playing the Tigers. “It’s just another game, we’ve all played in big games, that’s how I feel,” Cook said of the opening game against the six-time defending ACC champions. As for how the game reps are distributed, Cook also shrugged that off.

It’s worth noting Kendall Milton was slowed by injuries last season, dealing with a hamstring in fall camp and sprained knee late in the season, and McIntosh missed spring drills with an elbow injury. RELATED: Milton ready to ‘flip the script’ in the backfield Both Milton and McIntosh are 100 percent cleared and ready to go for the season. McGee made it clear Georgia hits the reset button at the start of each camp. “They have to treat this offseason and spring practice like it’s a brand new season,” McGee said last spring.