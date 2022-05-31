Georgia counting on Josh Brooks at SEC Spring Meetings, schedule model among key discussions

DESTIN, Fla. — Second-year Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks will be taking a seat at the big boys’ table at the SEC Spring Meetings this week. It’s the first time the meetings have been in person since 2019, with COVID leading to their cancellation in 2020 and a video-only mode in 2021. And make no mistake about it, plenty will be on that table for Brooks and his colleagues to negotiate and deal with.

GRIFFITH: SEC-only playoff proposal sign of changing times Along with the hot-button NIL topic that all of college football is working through, schedule models will also be a topic of discussion. RELATED: UGA president sorts out Lane Kiffin NIL assertions Taking one for the team

Bulldogs fans can be excused if shifting scheduling models make them nervous. The last time this major of a scheduling transition took place, Texas A&M and Missouri were joining the league and Georgia agreed to do “what was best for the league.” The end result was UGA lost out on hosting a home game, playing two years in a row at Auburn in 2012 and 2013.

The Bulldogs never got that home game back, and many Georgia fans remain irritated about that concession to this day. It’s doubtful any programs will lose any home games as a result of the new scheduling model — whether the league goes to a 3-6 format, or a 7-1. But, as with anything else, there will be winners and losers. Brooks takes an idealistic stance on the league issues. “I think the strength of the SEC is that we put the conference first when we make decisions like this,” Brooks said. “So there’s never going to be any scheduling scenario where everybody’s happy, but everybody understands that we have to do what’s best for the conference.” The challenge

Kirby Smart has talked about wanting players to have more opportunities to travel around the league and play at other schools. The Bulldogs, for example, have yet to play at Texas A&M even though the Aggies have been in the league for 10 years. The 3-6 format would involve a team playing three permanent opponents and rotating six, while the 7-1 would be one permanent opponent and seven rotating The downside of a 3-6 format for Georgia is the Bulldogs already play fewer home games than other SEC teams, including the perennial national championship contender Alabama. Brooks has said in the past it is his job to work with his coaches to help them compete for championships. Where football is concerned, that means staying ahead of Alabama after winning the 2021 national title. As things stand, Georgia plays its designated home game with Florida in Jacksonville, and Brooks said UGA is considering extending that arrangement to another two years beyond 2023.