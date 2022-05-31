Georgia counting on Josh Brooks at SEC Spring Meetings, schedule model among key discussions
DESTIN, Fla. — Second-year Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks will be taking a seat at the big boys’ table at the SEC Spring Meetings this week.
It’s the first time the meetings have been in person since 2019, with COVID leading to their cancellation in 2020 and a video-only mode in 2021.
And make no mistake about it, plenty will be on that table for Brooks and his colleagues to negotiate and deal with.
GRIFFITH: SEC-only playoff proposal sign of changing times
Along with the hot-button NIL topic that all of college football is working through, schedule models will also be a topic of discussion.
RELATED: UGA president sorts out Lane Kiffin NIL assertions
Taking one for the team
Bulldogs fans can be excused if shifting scheduling models make them nervous.
The last time this major of a scheduling transition took place, Texas A&M and Missouri were joining the league and Georgia agreed to do “what was best for the league.”
The end result was UGA lost out on hosting a home game, playing two years in a row at Auburn in 2012 and 2013.
The Bulldogs never got that home game back, and many Georgia fans remain irritated about that concession to this day.
It’s doubtful any programs will lose any home games as a result of the new scheduling model — whether the league goes to a 3-6 format, or a 7-1.
But, as with anything else, there will be winners and losers.
Brooks takes an idealistic stance on the league issues.
“I think the strength of the SEC is that we put the conference first when we make decisions like this,” Brooks said.
“So there’s never going to be any scheduling scenario where everybody’s happy, but everybody understands that we have to do what’s best for the conference.”
The challenge
Kirby Smart has talked about wanting players to have more opportunities to travel around the league and play at other schools.
The Bulldogs, for example, have yet to play at Texas A&M even though the Aggies have been in the league for 10 years.
The 3-6 format would involve a team playing three permanent opponents and rotating six, while the 7-1 would be one permanent opponent and seven rotating
The downside of a 3-6 format for Georgia is the Bulldogs already play fewer home games than other SEC teams, including the perennial national championship contender Alabama.
Brooks has said in the past it is his job to work with his coaches to help them compete for championships. Where football is concerned, that means staying ahead of Alabama after winning the 2021 national title.
As things stand, Georgia plays its designated home game with Florida in Jacksonville, and Brooks said UGA is considering extending that arrangement to another two years beyond 2023.
The Bulldogs also maintain a home-and-home series with non-conference rival Georgia Tech, and there is no indication that will change any time soon.
Those factors could make a 7-1 format more attractive to UGA as it would take away the burden of a fifth designated SEC road game every other season, giving UGA season ticket holders at Sanford Stadium another opportunity to see the team in Athens.
Brooks recently announced another $68.5 million would be poured into enhancing Sanford Stadium to widen the south concourse and provide more premium seating.
Which teams?
If divisions are eliminated and the 3-6 format is put into play, another key would be determining each team’s permanent opponents.
One scenario for the 3-6 model discussed by SI.com, which broke the story on the two most likely scheduling scenarios last week, would have UGA playing Florida, Auburn and Kentucky.
An unscientific poll by DawgNation showed that most fans would prefer UGA to maintain its rivalry with Auburn instead of playing other SEC border state rivals Tennessee and South Carolina.
Ah, but how would Auburn feel about having to play Georgia and Alabama every season, even if the Tigers are projected to play league patsy Vanderbilt as their third permanent opponent?
Georgia clout
Brooks is one of the younger and newer ADs, but he shouldn’t feel any pressure to give in to the more experienced or grizzled veteran administrators at the table.
When asked how many different opinions on the schedules there have been among the different ADs, Brooks responded “sixteen,” an indication there will be some haggling before the schedule is settled.
Brooks acknowledges that playing Florida and Auburn are important to UGA fans, but he continued to indicate what’s best for the league carries great weight to him.
“Those things are important but, again, we’re 1/16th, right?” Brooks said. “So, we can push for what’s important to us but, again, we’re one of 16 teams that votes and we’re very respectful of the conference and what direction we go.
“We’re working through different options.”