Challenges trump expectations in Georgia football dynasty quest
ATHENS — Entitlement is one of the worst — and most predictable — things that can happen to a championship program.
It’s taking place at Georgia, and it’s impossible to put the brakes on it.
Kirby Smart became the King of College Football in 2021, but he might also soon become a victim of his own success.
There’s nowhere to go but down.
Smart will continue to work hard because that’s his nature, whether he’s making the $7 million he’s currently contracted for, or the $10 million he’s expected to soon be paid annually.
Smart earned his fortune while spoiling the Bulldogs’ fans with an unprecedented five straight Top 7 finishes capped by last season’s CFP Championship.
The expectations have literally never been higher.
UGA will open next season as a preseason Top 5 pick for an unprecedented fifth straight time.
Then consider, the Bulldogs open next season against Oregon, led by former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.
Lanning, a brilliant tactician while at UGA, will provide future Georgia opponents with a blueprint to slow the Bulldogs’ ultra-efficient offense.
And yet, the Bulldogs are expected to trample the SEC East Division and waltz back into the SEC Championship game.
Las Vegas is ready to cash in on that fan bravado, offering futures odds with Georgia favored by at least 8 points in every regular-season game.
The UGA fans are bought in, some going so far as to say it would be a disaster if the Bulldogs didn’t make it back to Atlanta.
That’s right, according to some, Smart would be a failure if he doesn’t complete the biggest rebuilding job in modern era history with a division title.
In complete transparency, I believe Georgia will find its way back to play in the SEC Championship Game.
But it’s hardly a sure thing.
If it happens, it would be more impressive in some ways than what Georgia fans just witnessed the season.
The Bulldogs have lost half their starters, 14 of the 18 game captains and 40-percent of the coaching staff.
True, Georgia recruited well, with classes the 247Sports composite ranked No. 2 (2019), No. 1 (2020) and No. 4 (2021). There might also be some impact in the most recent signing class, which ranked No. 3.
But one must also acknowledge that stockpiling talent is an endangered model, evidenced by Georgia’s busy offseason transfer portal.
Receivers Jermaine Burton (Alabama) and Justin Robinson (Mississippi State), and cornerbacks Jalen Kimber (Florida) and Ameer Speed (Michigan State) would have provided experienced pieces in two of UGA’s thinner units.
JT Daniels (West Virginia) would have ensured Georgia had two experienced quarterbacks in the event one went down, which has happened in each of the past two seasons.
How much difference can one or two injuries make?
Ask Alabama fans, who apparently are determined to spend the offseason talking about how losing one receiver cost the Tide the 2022 CFP Championship.
Georgia could have plenty of excuses should it get derailed in 2022.
It’s easy to recognize just how difficult of a job Smart has ahead of him when one slows down and looks closely at the facts.
Consider that LSU lost 14 players to the NFL Draft following its 2019 championship season.
The Tigers’ fans were ready for a dynasty — just like Georgia fans are now — only to stumble to a 5-5 season in 2020 and 6-7 mark in 2021 and fire their head coach two years removed from a championship.
Lest you think the cupboard was bare, the Tigers had 7 NFL Draft picks in 2020, and 10 more in 2021.
In the hyper-competitive SEC, if you’re off by a little, you can lose a lot.
Smart doesn’t figure to go the way of Ed Orgeron. The Georgia football program has a much more stable base.
But the transfer portal has proven a quick game-changer for rebuilding programs in pursuit.
Tennessee boasted the top-rated passer in the SEC last season in the form of Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker.
Alabama had the leading receiver in the league in the former of Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams.
Neither were on the first-, second-, or even third-team preseason All-SEC teams at Media Days last summer.
South Carolina opens this season with last year’s preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler, under center.
Who and where will be the other surprises to emerge this season?
Football is a sport of momentum and attrition, and either can shift suddenly.
Georgia can win the SEC East Division next season and quite possibly end a league title drought that dates back to 2017.
But the Bulldogs can only do so with evolving leadership, hard work and a degree of good fortune -- not past achievements or boisterous expectations.
