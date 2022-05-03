Challenges trump expectations in Georgia football dynasty quest

ATHENS — Entitlement is one of the worst — and most predictable — things that can happen to a championship program. It’s taking place at Georgia, and it’s impossible to put the brakes on it. Kirby Smart became the King of College Football in 2021, but he might also soon become a victim of his own success.

GRIFFITH: ‘King’ Kirby Smart reached the top with resiliency amid heartbreak There’s nowhere to go but down. Smart will continue to work hard because that’s his nature, whether he’s making the $7 million he’s currently contracted for, or the $10 million he’s expected to soon be paid annually.

Smart earned his fortune while spoiling the Bulldogs’ fans with an unprecedented five straight Top 7 finishes capped by last season’s CFP Championship. The expectations have literally never been higher. UGA will open next season as a preseason Top 5 pick for an unprecedented fifth straight time.

Then consider, the Bulldogs open next season against Oregon, led by former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. Lanning, a brilliant tactician while at UGA, will provide future Georgia opponents with a blueprint to slow the Bulldogs’ ultra-efficient offense. And yet, the Bulldogs are expected to trample the SEC East Division and waltz back into the SEC Championship game. Las Vegas is ready to cash in on that fan bravado, offering futures odds with Georgia favored by at least 8 points in every regular-season game. RELATED: Kirby Smart brought historically high expectations into 2021 The UGA fans are bought in, some going so far as to say it would be a disaster if the Bulldogs didn’t make it back to Atlanta.