Georgia football offseason stock report: Adonai Mitchell among fastest rising stars

The start of Georgia spring football is still a month away (March 15), but it’s a safe bet Kirby Smart and his coaching staff are already drawing up plans for the valuable 15 practices allowed by NCAA rule. The Bulldogs face a heavy reload on defense, but that was the case last year, if even to a lesser extent. RELATED: The most indispensable Georgia players of 2021 and projecting 2022

Remember how Coach Kirby Smart said the offense was ahead of the defense entering spring drills last season? That record-setting championship defense really came on. RELATED: Georgia gets program-record 14 players invited to NFL combine

It was a good thing because go-to receiver George Pickens suffered a serious knee injury, Dominick Blaylock wasn’t ready for the start of the year, Jermaine Burton missed two-thirds of the offseason with injuries and speed merchant Arian Smith couldn’t stay healthy. Suddenly, the receiving corps was inexperienced and lacking depth, and then gunslinger JT Daniels suffered a lingering upper-body injury. Coach Kirby Smart adjusted accordingly with a three-tight end offense that played to the strength of the personnel available, and an RPO-friendly quarterback with mobility.

The reload on defense this year is in the front seven and could prove more challenging, which in turn could require the Bulldogs’ offense to carry more of the load. RELATED: Determining what constitutes a successful 2022 Georgia season Offensive coordinator Todd Monken explained UGA could have scored and passed more last season, but it didn’t need to. “For a number of those games we put ourselves in position to where we didn’t need the quarterback to make plays in the second half of games,” Monken pointed out. “So people could look at that and say, well, why didn’t you take the opportunity to continue to get more reps or get other quarterbacks opportunities. “Not in my mind. My mind was to win that one game in particular and get off the field without injuries. And so that’s probably the hardest part when you try to look at throwing the ball down the field in terms of the opportunity. Our defense played so well.” Here’s a look at select players stock entering spring drills: Stock Soaring