Mark Richt’s Georgia teams were a preseason Top 5 team in 2004, 2008 and 2013 — with the 2008 team the preseason No. 1.

Smart knows better than anyone how it’s human nature to fall into a sense of entitlement, and he addressed that at the SEC Media Days.

“I do want to speak briefly on dealing with the threat of complacency,” Smart said. “Everybody here has talked about is the emphasis on three-peat, is the emphasis on what are you going to do next, how are you going to top that, how do you top an undefeated season.

“The threat for us is complacency. The first thing you have to do is acknowledge that it’s a threat. Like if you acknowledge the complacency is a threat, it’s the first step towards stomping it out.”

Smart shared how one of the team mantras this season is “Best Never Rests,” and how it’s up to this group of Bulldogs to decide how far the program goes in 2023.

“The intrinsic motivation comes from within and what we decide to do,” Smart said. “This team, the 2023 team, is still defining itself. We don’t know where that goes.