By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart once said that “pressure is a privilege,” but there is a downside to expectations.

No one knows that better than one of Smart’s career mentors, Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Saban, who hired Smart at LSU, with the Miami Dolphins and against in Tuscaloosa, knows all about expectations as a seven-time national champion.

That’s why it was interesting to hear Saban’s humble approach at SEC Media Days last week, while also taking note of his cautionary message.

Consider, last season’s 15-0 season came after the Bulldogs lost an NFL-record 15 players in the NFL draft — half their starters, 14 of18 game captains and 40-percent of the coaching staff.

It was an unprecedented and historical reload that should have garnered Smart unanimous Coach of the year Honors.

Instead, Smart’s achievements are mostly taken in stride, even though no football coach at Georgia has reached the same heights.

The Bulldogs are riding a school-record string of six-straight Top 10 finishes, and this year’s likely preseason No. 1 ranking will mark an unprecedented sixth-straight time the program has been among the top 5 preseason ranked teams.

Would you believe none of Vince Dooley’s Georgia teams were ever ranked in the preseason AP Top 5?

In fact, prior to Smart taking over in 2016, the Bulldogs had only three teams ranked in the Top-5 of the AP preseason polls in school history.

Mark Richt’s Georgia teams were a preseason Top 5 team in 2004, 2008 and 2013 — with the 2008 team the preseason No. 1.

Smart knows better than anyone how it’s human nature to fall into a sense of entitlement, and he addressed that at the SEC Media Days.

“I do want to speak briefly on dealing with the threat of complacency,” Smart said. “Everybody here has talked about is the emphasis on three-peat, is the emphasis on what are you going to do next, how are you going to top that, how do you top an undefeated season.

“The threat for us is complacency. The first thing you have to do is acknowledge that it’s a threat. Like if you acknowledge the complacency is a threat, it’s the first step towards stomping it out.”

Smart shared how one of the team mantras this season is “Best Never Rests,” and how it’s up to this group of Bulldogs to decide how far the program goes in 2023.

“The intrinsic motivation comes from within and what we decide to do,” Smart said. “This team, the 2023 team, is still defining itself. We don’t know where that goes.

