ATHENS — The future is now for Georgia football with the Bulldogs headed toward a preseason No. 1-ranking with a Heisman Trophy favorite at quarterback.

Still, transfer portal acquisitions and losses have fueled offseason debate, and not everyone sees Georgia as a predominant favorite.

Ohio State, with its additions of Kansas State QB transfer Will Howard along with former SEC rushing champ Quinshon Judkins and Alabama center Seth McLaughlin is expected to get quite a boost.

So much so that ESPN has the Buckeyes’ offense No. 1 in its “Future” offensive power rankings paysite article

ESPN author Adam Rittenberg notes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has “the nation’s best running back combination for the fall…. " with Judkins pairing with returning Big Ten star TreVeyon Henderson.

Texas — not Georgia — is No. 2 in those rankings, per the cable giant.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers is the co-Heisman Trophy favorite along with Beck, but the Longhorns also nabbed Alabama star receiver Isaiah Bond out of the transfer portal in a move reminiscent of their key acquisition of UGA’s Adonai Mitchell the year before.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is a celebrated offensive mind with a catch “All gas, no brakes” slogan along with football royalty waiting in the wings in the form of quarterback Arch Manning.

Georgia, meanwhile, is ranked No. 3 with an offense that, ESPN notes since the start of the 2022 season, is second only to Oregon in yards per game and second to those Ducks and USC in points per game.

The Bulldogs have key playmakers to replace with three-time All-American Brock Bowers and explosive wideout Ladd McConkey to replace, but Smart added dynamic Florida transfer Trevor Etienne to an offense that features one of the most physical and experienced offensive lines.

Beck also took a step in the offense this offseason, displaying. more command at key junctures of the spring game, hooking up with veteran receiver Dominic Lovett in the clutch and dishing spot passes to Dillon Bell and Rara Thomas.

Oregon is No. 4 in ESPN offense power rankings followed by Alabama, USC, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Michigan.