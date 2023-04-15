Georgia G-Day quick takes: Top Two QBs look the part, defense shaky

ATHENS — Carson Beck looked the part of starting quarterback at Georgia, but Brock Vandagriff was effective enough to leave room for speculation. The Red Team (first-team offense) beat the Black Team (first-team defense) by a 31-26 count in the annual G-Day Game before a crowd of 54,458 on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Beck marched the first-team offense to touchdowns against the first-team defense on the first three possessions, making a strong impression.

The Red Team took a 24-19 lead into halftime Coach Kirby Smart expressed displeasure with the defense at halftime, apparently motivating them to perform better in the second half as the only touchdowns were an interception return for a TD and a 10-yard pass on the final play of the game. RELATED: Kirby Smart halftime interview story Quarterbacks

Beck looked like the best quarterback with an efficient 13-of-18 passing performance with the first-team, making particularly impressive throws to Brock Bowers (39 yards) and Dillon Bell (30 yards) in the first half. Beck was 2-of-4 for 20 yards working with the second team Brock Vandagriff showed the ability to make plays and buy time with his legs, living up to the billing former UGA QB Jake Fromm bestowed upon him as a bigger more athletic version of Stetson Bennett.

Vandagriff, victimized by four dropped passes, was 4-of-11 for 40 yards with an interception working with the first team. He was 9-of-14 passing for 135 yards and two touchdowns working with the second team. Gunner Stockton looked as rusty as one might expect from a young QB still learning the offense with a delay of game, a sack, an incompletion and deflected pass on a Red Zone series that started with a first-and-goal at the 2. Stockton was 13-of-22 passing for 144 yards with an interception working with the second team. Running backs A very limited sample size with Daijun Edwards and Roderick Robinson the only two healthy scholarship backs after Branson Robinson (foot/lower leg) surprise scratch. Both backs ran hard and moved the pile, but neither appeared dynamic, nor were they involved in the downfield passing game. Receivers Dominic Lovett is clearly an impact addition, showing his route-running, hands and ability to make yards after the catch.

Mekhi Mews had four catches for 91 yards, including an explosive 54-yard catch and run and a 10-yard TD catch on the final play of the game. Arian Smith showed his speed on an end around and grit on a 6-yard slant catch in traffic, but he later had a dropped pass that easily could have been ruled a fumble. Bell had two catches for 33 yards including a leaping 30-yard highlight catch from Beck. Tight ends Bowers had two catches for 55 yards and likely could have had a 100-yard game operating with Beck against the first-team defense. Oscar Delp had a dropped pass after Vandagriff had bought time off the scramble and delivered a throw off the run that hit the sophomore right in the hands. Lawson Luckie had two catches for 30 yards, but nothing as head-spinning as maybe expected after strong reports out of the first two scrimmages. Offensive line