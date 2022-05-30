NIL frenzy: Georgia president sorts out Lane Kiffin assertions leading up to SEC spring meetings
GREENSBORO — The SEC spring meetings taking place this week are behind closed doors, but it’s clear where Georgia stands on the hot-button issue that won’t go away, the NIL.
To be clear, UGA President Jere Morehead is not giving up on the NCAA finding guard rails and restoring order in what has become known as the “Wild, Wild, West” era of college football.
RELATED: UGA athletic director, social media on alcohol sales at Sanford Stadium
Kiffin’s charge
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told SI.com last week that NIL money has become the top influence in recruiting, a sentiment he first floated back in December.
“It (NIL) has gone beyond what that framework was expected to be, and I think we have to make sure that guardrails do exist,” said Morehead, who has become an authority on the issue while serving on the NCAA board of governors and board of directors the past two years.
“That it doesn’t become a situation where student-athletes are making choices based upon the highest bidder in choosing colleges.”
Go to work
Morehead said there’s “work to be done” with how the transfer portal is working, too, with more unintended consequences resulting in the NCAA waiving the annual 25-scholarship limit for football.
An On3 report states there were 2,626 FBS players in the transfer portal during the 2020-21 cycle — an average of more than 20 per program.
RELATED: UGA has $300 million plan, Cocktail Party update
“Student-athletes are jumping in and out of the portal in a way that’s creating a lot of instability for teams and their team rosters, and that’s not really good for the sports that they are a part of,” Morehead said last week at the UGA athletics spring board meeting. “So I think again we need a reasonable framework to govern the transfer portal
Kiffin asserts the free agency nature of the sport will lead to players negotiating with their schools on an annual basis.
“If you are advising Bryce Young, why do you not go into the portal and walk into Nick Saban’s office and say, ‘Hey, I want to be here, but I’ve got to protect myself so I’m going to go into the portal. And I want to come back as long as it’s matched with what I get out there,’ " Kiffin said. “The kid would make 10 times what he would have made. How’s that not going to happen all the time? It should. It will.”
Rules state that NIL is not supposed to be used as a recruiting inducement, and Morehead is hoping for more rules and direction from governing bodies.
“I believe in the long term that we’re going to have to have a more formalized process whether that comes from Congress, or can come from the actions of the NCAA,” Morehead said.
“We clearly need a strong framework that governs the conduct that every institution engages in when it comes to NIL. How we get there, and when we get there, is an open question,” he said.
“But right now, I hope the enforcement staff feels like they’ve been given a green light by the Division I Board of Directors to investigate some of the cases that have gained a lot of national attention.”
Doubting Lane
Kiffin is skeptical.
“A lot of people sit back and say, ‘Oh, it will go away. NCAA will fix it!’” Kiffin said. “O.K. Go ahead and wait. As a coach and AD, you won’t be there. There will be a new coach and AD. It’s here.”
Georgia coach Kirby Smart doesn’t plan on going anywhere, to the extent he’s on the verge of signing a contract extension believed to be in the neighborhood of 10 years and $100 million.
RELATED: What Georgia president said about massive raise pending for Kirby Smart
Smart said back in February that NIL was creating challenges in recruiting.
“Development has taken a step back, which it shouldn’t, and facilities, academics, what we can do for you in terms of life after football - those things have taken a back burner to NIL for a lot of people,” Smart said.
Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher engaged in an epic war of words after Saban said the Aggies had “bought” their No. 1-ranked 2022 signing class.
Fisher denied those allegations and called Saban a “despicable … narcissist”
RELATED: 4 takeaways from Saban-Fisher verbal clash
Hypocritical Saban
Before Saban was pointing fingers at Fisher, Stanford coach Davis Shaw was pointing the finger at Saban last summer when the Alabama coach revealed how much NIL money his quarterback was making.
“Nick mentioning that at the Media Day is a great way to kick-start your recruiting, especially if you’re recruiting another high-caliber quarterback, as we all know they are,” Shaw said at Pac-12 Media Day.
“It wasn’t accidental. Many of us around college football kind of shrugged our shoulders and said, ‘Is this really what we want to be doing?’ "
RELATED: Stanford coach calls out Nick Saban
Smart, meanwhile didn’t discuss the NIL money that former Georgia QB JT Daniels was raking in, though he was aware Daniels had deals in place that would allow him to share revenue with teammates.
RELATED: Daniels to share half NIL Deal with teammates
Players sharing revenue?
Daniels’ plan to share revenue last season at Georgia is a trend that has yet to grow, but it was part of a culture that Smart said was key to the national championship run.
“That’s what we had last year kids were playing for UGA not independently, not contractors, not people trying to find NIL deals,” Smart said. “They really cared about the university of Georgia, and when you find that, and you sell that as a staff, it makes it that much better.”
Perhaps, but Kiffin doesn’t think it’s realistic to believe there will be much balance in the college football locker rooms of the future, even if a teammate is sharing his or her NIL revenue.
“They shouldn’t be [paid] all equal; That’s not what happens in the real world, (so) why does their best player get paid the same as their worst player? That’s not real life,” Kiffin said.
“We’re a professional sport, and they are professional players. Contracted employees without contracts. They can get out whenever they want. And how is it not being seen that, unless there are changes of rules around caps and contracts.”
Smart will be among the first coaches to speak on Tuesday, and Morehead and UGA athletic director Josh Brooks are expected to speak later in the week.