NIL frenzy: Georgia president sorts out Lane Kiffin assertions leading up to SEC spring meetings

GREENSBORO — The SEC spring meetings taking place this week are behind closed doors, but it’s clear where Georgia stands on the hot-button issue that won’t go away, the NIL. To be clear, UGA President Jere Morehead is not giving up on the NCAA finding guard rails and restoring order in what has become known as the “Wild, Wild, West” era of college football. RELATED: UGA athletic director, social media on alcohol sales at Sanford Stadium Kiffin’s charge

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told SI.com last week that NIL money has become the top influence in recruiting, a sentiment he first floated back in December. RELATED: Kiffin says recruits follow the money

“It (NIL) has gone beyond what that framework was expected to be, and I think we have to make sure that guardrails do exist,” said Morehead, who has become an authority on the issue while serving on the NCAA board of governors and board of directors the past two years. “That it doesn’t become a situation where student-athletes are making choices based upon the highest bidder in choosing colleges.” Go to work Morehead said there’s “work to be done” with how the transfer portal is working, too, with more unintended consequences resulting in the NCAA waiving the annual 25-scholarship limit for football. An On3 report states there were 2,626 FBS players in the transfer portal during the 2020-21 cycle — an average of more than 20 per program. RELATED: UGA has $300 million plan, Cocktail Party update “Student-athletes are jumping in and out of the portal in a way that’s creating a lot of instability for teams and their team rosters, and that’s not really good for the sports that they are a part of,” Morehead said last week at the UGA athletics spring board meeting. “So I think again we need a reasonable framework to govern the transfer portal

Kiffin asserts the free agency nature of the sport will lead to players negotiating with their schools on an annual basis. “If you are advising Bryce Young, why do you not go into the portal and walk into Nick Saban’s office and say, ‘Hey, I want to be here, but I’ve got to protect myself so I’m going to go into the portal. And I want to come back as long as it’s matched with what I get out there,’ " Kiffin said. “The kid would make 10 times what he would have made. How’s that not going to happen all the time? It should. It will.” Rules state that NIL is not supposed to be used as a recruiting inducement, and Morehead is hoping for more rules and direction from governing bodies. “I believe in the long term that we’re going to have to have a more formalized process whether that comes from Congress, or can come from the actions of the NCAA,” Morehead said. “We clearly need a strong framework that governs the conduct that every institution engages in when it comes to NIL. How we get there, and when we get there, is an open question,” he said. “But right now, I hope the enforcement staff feels like they’ve been given a green light by the Division I Board of Directors to investigate some of the cases that have gained a lot of national attention.” Doubting Lane