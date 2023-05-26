WATCH: Kirby Smart discusses new track facility, importance of grass practice field

GREENSBORO — The University of Georgia announced plans to build a new track & field facility at its annual spring athletics board meeting, and no one could be more excited than Kirby Smart. Smart, the Bulldogs’ two-time CFP championship coach, made a surprise appearance at the board meetings on Friday to express his support for the new track and facilities project and explain how adding a new grass practice field will help his team’s operations. Georgia athletics director Josh Brooks said the school has identified land on South Milledge Ave., across from the softball and soccer facility, where the future outdoor and indoor track facilities can be built.

“We have two programs in track and field and football that have had tremendous success, and we want to be successful in all 21 sports,” Brooks said. “But with programs that are successful we don’t want to remain stagnant, we want to continue to grow. “Right now our track facility is not able to host any event of significant size; we had to turn down the SEC meet this year because we don’t have the space around it to truly host it the right way.” Brooks and Smart noted how Georgia track athletes have to travel to Birmingham, Ala., to run on an indoor track.