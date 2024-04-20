ATHENS — Georgia football might not have a more dynamic — or valuable — player on the second level of the defense this season than Jalon Walker.

Whether he’s coming off the edge, or stuffing the run gaps, Walker packs a punch like few others at the collegiate level, where he likely has just one season remaining before taking his skills to the NFL.

“My mindset is to get after it,” said Walker, who possesses both great agility and power playing at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds.

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann feels strongly enough about Walker’s skills that he has lined him up as an outside (Jack) linebacker as well as utilized him as an inside linebacker.

Walker said this spring has been a strong one for him, as he set out to accomplish goals that would make him more valuable to the team.

“It’s me establishing myself as both an inside and outside backer,” Walker said. “I’ll make my best opportunities for myself by being dominant.”

Walker had three stops in the G-Day Game even though it was his first time back on the field after not practicing for two weeks,

“Kids are trying to get out of spring games all around the country,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said, “(and) this guy was mad that we were thinking about not playing him.”

Walker’s mindset and mentality is needed on a team that’s losing a great deal of leadership.

Smart has noted how Walker is setting the tone for what Georgia hopes will be another championship contending defense.

The simple fact that Walker, coming off injury, wanted to play in the spring exhibition rather than opting out spoke volumes.

“He wanted to play,” Smart said. “He wanted to go out there and compete and get better.

“Really appreciate Jalon’s leadership and the way he handles things.”