ATHENS — Georgia athletics is looking to help its athletes cash in, announcing on Monday its new NIL partnership with Learfield.

The partnership, per the UGA release, is a “cutting-edge collaboration” independent from the school that will enable Learfield to influence NIL services by helping the athletes maximize their personal brands and connect with sponsors.

The recent House settlement, with terms set to take effect on July 1, enables schools to pay its athletes directly out of a $20.5 million pool.

Georgia athletes can also secure third-party Name, Image and Likeness deals with partners not associated with the university. Such deals valued at more than $600 will be submitted online to the “NIL Go” platform for evaluation and approval by the College Sports Commission working in partnership with Deloitte.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to broad-based excellence and innovation,” said Josh Brooks, UGA’s fifth-year Director of Athletics.

“Our student-athletes are already among the most competitive in the country. Now, they’ll have the infrastructure and support to maximize their NIL potential while strengthening their connection with the Bulldog Nation and beyond.”

Learfield, the exclusive rights multimedia rights holder for UGA athletics, knows better than anyone the reach of Georgia football under 10th-year head coach Kirby Smart.

The 2024 SEC champion Bulldogs led the nation with an average of 8.6 million viewers per game, and Learfield intends to make the most of that momentum by aligning content creation and long-term partnerships that will provide a positive — and more profitable — experience for UGA athletes.

“With the new era of college athletics and on the heels of the House settlement, the importance of creating real NIL opportunities has never been greater,” said Solly Fulp Executive Vice President, NIL Growth & Development at Learfield.

“This new alliance between Learfield Impact and Georgia optimizes NIL dealmaking while enhancing the Bulldog student-athlete experience,” she said.

“By consolidating all NIL efforts, we’re establishing a full-service partnership that makes it easier for brands to engage, for fans to support, and for student-athletes to maximize their potential through impactful storytelling and strategic marketing campaigns.”

Learfield claims ties to more than 1,200 collegiate institutions and more than 12,000 local and national brand partners.